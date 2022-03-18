Olivia Culpo In Bikini Shows Off Topless Curves

Olivia Culpo has been proving that a bikini look can still be topless. The 29-year-old social media sensation took it back to her famous Sports Illustrated gig in a high-profile Instagram share last year, posing in only skimpy bikini bottoms and leaning against ocean rocks as she delighted her army of followers and flaunted her world-famous curves.

The Rhode Island native protected her modesty via a carefully-placed arm, but there was plenty of skin on show as she went for a massive flesh flash and shouted out the magazine she's so well-linked to. Check it out below.

Stuns In Topless Bikini Snap

Scroll for the photo. Culpo posed bombshell-like and showed off her rock-hard abs, curvy hips, and golden tan as she wore only a tiny and high-cut pair of swim bottoms. The CULPOS x INC founder folded one leg slightly while in her figure-flaunting swimwear, cupping her chest gently and sending the camera a smoldering and sultry gaze as she wore her brunette locks down.

Dropping a white heart emoji in her caption, Culpo tagged SI, also gaining over 162,000 likes for her post. Reality star Kristin Cavallari quickly spotted the upload and sent the thumbs-up.

Not long after and likely as fans sat there wondering how Olivia maintains her slender figure, the model updated with a reminder that she comes with a giant appetite - she posted with a massive bowl of popcorn while rocking a tight white dress, writing:

"What are we watching these days, ladies and gentlemen? Christian made me watch Friday night lights (part of my football 101 curriculum from my stories) and he won't let me watch dateline anymore. So I'm stuck. Any suggestions? @revolve @privacypls."

If You're Wondering What She Actually Eats

However, the girlfriend to Christian McCaffrey has dished on her eats in a more official capacity. Speaking to Hollywood Life, the beauty revealed:

"I try really hard. I really try to cut out carbs when I'm not working. When I'm preparing for something and being good, I cut out carbs. So my ideal good day would be egg whites, avocado, turkey bacon for breakfast." She added: "Then, for lunch, I would have a salad with protein, and for dinner, I would have veggies with protein. Does that happen regularly? No."

Olivia boasts 5 million Instagram followers, including a fair few famous faces. Keeping tabs on the Fendi influencer are actress Bella Thorne, model Sofia Richie, plus reality star Savannah Chrisley.

