Star rapper Megan Thee Stallion never goes wrong with a Bikini glam whenever she is ready for a show-off. The star brandished a ravishing look in an Instagram update while lounging by the beach. Megan looked every bit like her hot girl summer mantra while dazzling her millions of fans.
Megan Thee Stallion In Bikini Channels Her Alluring Aura
Hot Girl Summer With Beach Vibes
The "WAP" crooner looked picture-perfect in a mint-green triangle bikini that matched the ocean's hue behind her. The two-toned beachwear was fastened with ropes behind her while the bottoms bore strings holding them together in knots. Megan opted for a cowboy hat on her waist-length ombre bohemian braids. Free of makeup, the star rocked sparse jewelry. Megan spiced up her look with a letter M necklace, representing her initial and a silver belly button ring.
Hot Girl Poses
The award-winning rapper shared three photos from her beach hangout. The first snapshot showed her posing on her knees while spreading them slightly apart to arch her back and accentuate her hips. She placed one hand on her hat and gave the camera a piercing gaze. The following slide showed her at a vantage point as she posed like a modeling expert. Megan shopped her look from Fashion Nova, which she indicated in her simple caption. Fans could not keep their excitement at bay as many filed to the comments sharing fire emojis and letting her know she was perfect.
Megan Does Not Have Bikini Fails
The fashionista is known for rocking stylish looks ranging from high-end fashion streetwear to beachside looks, and her Instagram page is proof that she never has fashion fails. In honor of her hot girl mantra, which she lives by, Inquisitr gathered three of the "Savage" crooner's bikini glams that are perfect for tropical style inspiration. In one of her stunning glam choices, the Grammy winner presented her curves in an orange and pink strappy one-piece bathing suit. She posed indoors in the outfit in a crisscross fashion around her torso. Megan completed her look with curtain bangs and a pair of dark shades.
Sweetest Pie Out Now
In collaboration with music sensation Dua Lipa, Megan dropped her latest single, "Sweetie Pie," with a three-minute music video directed by Dave Meyers. As fans trust Megan to bring in the heat whenever she drops a video, the star went all out with Dua Lipa in racy graphics. She also posted an enchanting snapshot while promoting the new video. In the suggestive shot, Megan posed shirtless with her back to the camera while cladding her plump backside in a nude thong. The "Sweetest Pie" video has impressively gathered over three million views as a new release.