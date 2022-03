Jameela Jamil had some harsh words for Kim Kardashian after the reality TV star and SKIMS mogul offered her “best advice for women in business” in an interview uploaded to Variety’s YouTube channel on March 9. Kim, along with her mother Kris and sisters Khloe and Kourtney, sat down with Variety to talk about their careers and businesses, and she dispensed some brutal tips that didn’t sit well with the Good Place actress.

Keep scrolling to see what Kim said and how Jamil replied.