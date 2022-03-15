Chanel West Coast has been showing how she'll make sure she's "remembered" while stunning in a classy and backless gown. The rapper, 33, ditched her signature bikinis and miniskirts back in February 2021, posting a glammed-up outdoor shot and wearing a floral-print and silky dress fit for the red carpet. Chanel, followed by 3.6 million on Instagram, dedicated the post to her take on "elegance" - for West Coast, the effect is long-lasting, and her photo proved it. Check it out below.
Chanel West Coast In Backless Dress Ensures She's 'Remembered'
Stuns In Backless Dress
Scroll for the photo. Chanel posed with an old-school bombshell vibe and was on a sweeping path amid lawns and a fancy-looking mansion. The "Karl" rapper, who has dedicated one of her tracks to late Chanel boss Karl Lagerfeld, upped her style via a figure-hugging and green ball gown with a long train - the flower-print dress came with yellow color accents and a racy backless finish, with Chanel showing off her toned and muscular back.
Chanel posed with a yellow ruffle shoulder detail adding further pop of color, also wearing her hair both curled and down and showing off a plump pout.
See More Photos Below
All sunkissed and closing her eyes, the LOL Cartel founder told fans: "Elegance is not about being noticed, it’s about being remembered ✨💛." Chanel quickly followed with the same look and a topless finish as she wrote that she has the "mind of a queen" and the "heart of a warrior." The MTV star has since updated in a series of headline-making designer looks, not limited to Italian brands Versace and Moschino, plus French luxury giant Dior.
Revealing Her Name Is An 'Accident'
Chanel's middle name is a luxury label, and the star has opened up on how it all started. Speaking to Fashionista back in 2013, the new Miami transplant revealed:
"It’s funny, my mom, when she got pregnant with me, she lived in New York, so my first name is Chelsea after where she lived--she lived in Chelsea--and my middle name is Chanel because that was her favorite perfume."
Chanel East Coast?
The hard-hitting hip-hop face continued: "Then West Coast, that added on kind of by accident. I was making my MySpace music page and every single Chanel was taken, so I was like, okay well I’m a West Coast artist, so I’ll just make it Chanel West Coast and people started calling me that, so it was just by accident."
In 2021, Chanel left L.A. for a new life in Miami, even joking her new moniker is Chanel East Coast.