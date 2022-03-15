Chanel West Coast In Backless Dress Ensures She's 'Remembered'

Scroll for the photo. Chanel posed with an old-school bombshell vibe and was on a sweeping path amid lawns and a fancy-looking mansion. The "Karl" rapper, who has dedicated one of her tracks to late Chanel boss Karl Lagerfeld, upped her style via a figure-hugging and green ball gown with a long train - the flower-print dress came with yellow color accents and a racy backless finish, with Chanel showing off her toned and muscular back.

Chanel posed with a yellow ruffle shoulder detail adding further pop of color, also wearing her hair both curled and down and showing off a plump pout.