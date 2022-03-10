Anna Kendrick 'Way Too Fancy' In Sheer Dress

Anna Kendrick has joked that she looks "way too fancy" while in a sheer cupped dress. The 36-year-old Hollywood favorite has glammed up for yet another night out on Instagram, this time posting from The Academy Museum and stunning her followers in an all-black look. Humor, bear in mind, is a standard for the Love Life star, who recently made headlines for joking she'd grown "10 inches" in quarantine - she thanked high heels.

Opting out of a leggy finish, Anna showcased a classy and red carpet-ready look, also big-time raking in the fans. Check it out below.

Stuns In Sheer Dress

Scroll for more photos. They showed the brunette in a strapless and sheer black corset dress - Anna had opted for luxury Italian designer Dolce & Gabbana, recently in the news for outfitting singer Carrie Underwood at the ACM Awards. Showcasing her slender physique, Anna peeped hints of her toned abs via the see-through paneled fabrics, with a swipe right bringing her in the floor-length dress for a head-to-toe view.

The gorgeous dress came figure-hugging and with a pouffy and fairytale-like skirt. Anna posed with her hands on her hips in the second photo - swipe for it.

See More Photos Below

Taking to her caption, Anna wrote: "2021 👋🏻 way too fancy edition @academymuseum." The post quickly gained a like from former costar Rebel Wilson, with fans sending over 680,000 likes. Anna has been upping her designer game of late - in fall 2021, and for the Season 2 premiere of Love Life, the actress went pretty in pink as she wore a Lanvin minidress.

Aiming For 'Silliness'

Getty | Gotham

While many celebrities aim for a zen life and a higher purpose, Anna has been chasing silliness. The 5'2'' star opened up to Shape in 2021, revealing:

"A lot of my life over the last decade has been work, recover, work, recover. That doesn't leave much room for anything else. That's the mindset and the reality for a lot of people. You work and then recover so you can work some more. Putting some fun and silliness into my life is one of my goals."

A Little Bit 'Hollywood'

Anna did go a little GOOP, though, name-dropping a food health queens Gwyneth Paltrow and Kourtney Kardashian would likely approve of.

"If I don't eat within five minutes of waking up, I will tear your face off. Honestly, that's the reason I get out of bed. I always eat the same thing: a vegan Pure Organic Ancient Grain peanut butter bar," she added.

