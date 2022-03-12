Carrie Underwood In Thigh-Skimming Minidress Wearing Dolce & Gabbana

Scroll for photos. Underwood, who has made pandemic headlines galore for her Fit52 workout app and accompanying book, was flaunting the results of her sweat sessions and reminding fans that her legs are still the best in the game.

The "Cry Pretty" singer looked a picture as she wore a tiny and low-cut silver minidress - the glittery number came with criss-cross neck straps, a bustier-style finish, plus a small short length. Carrie also held a matching and boxy clutch purse, with her steely-strong and toned legs elongated via a pair of sparkly and high-heeled sandals.