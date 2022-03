Camila teases her followers will never-before-seen pictures of her from the music video of her newly released song "Bam Bam" featuring world-famous singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran through her Instagram. She was dressed in a short white gown, black leather jacket, and black boots while showing off her long sexy legs and seated in a shopping cart.

Her caption of the Instagram post was a shout-out to Mia Barnes, the female director behind the music video. Her EMO style in the music video is not very new, as she admitted in several interviews that she is the most EMO person.