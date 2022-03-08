Jacob Elordi spoke about his more revealing scenes of Euphoria during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this week.
Jacob Elordi Talks Baring It All for 'Euphoria' On The 'Ellen DeDeneres Show'
Jacob Elordi Discussed 'Euphoria' Season 2
While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show days ago, Jacob Elordi was questioned about the second season of HBO's Euphoria. And, after insisting that his character, Nate Jacobs, isn't conning viewers with his suddenly nicer vibe amid season two (IMDb), Elordi described Jacobs as a "sweet, lovable, relatable, giant 18-year-old psychopath."
Elordi was then hit with questions about his frequent nudity on the show.
"You're naked a lot. How does that feel? Is that something when they, when they write you into the script, do they say, 'Hey, how do you feel about being naked?' Or you just all the sudden are surprised?" Degeneres wondered, via YouTube.
Jacob Elordi Doesn't Have A Choice When It Comes To Stripping Down
"You have no choice," Elordi responded, adding that the ongoing nude scenes often feel redundant.
According to the actor, he's been in certain films, outside of the Euphoria series, in which the calls to be shirtless, or even more, feel completely unnecessary and senseless.
"It's like, every scene is like, 'He sleeps with this person,' 'He does this with this person, naked.' But it gets to the point... I've done some movies where it gets to the point where it's like, 'He goes to the mall, shirtless.' And you're like, 'Why?'" he admitted.
There's An 'Intimacy Coordinator' On The 'Euphoria' Set
Although certain nude scenes haven't felt natural to Elordi, he told Degeneres that when it comes to Euphoria, stripping down is part of the lifestyle of his character and doesn't feel out of place.
"I think on Euphoria, it comes with the territory of the character," he explained. "He's this ultra-masculine, macho jock. So those guys I think tend to get around pretty shirtless. So it's sort of okay. And we have an intimacy coordinator. She's like a second mother. She's like, 'Are you comfortable? Are you okay?'"
Jacob Elordi Feels Comfortable With His 'Euphoria' Cast Mates and Crew
Elordi went on to reveal that because he is so familiar with those on set, he doesn't feel out of place when it's time to disrobe.
"And the crew has been the same from the first season through the second season. So it's like getting naked in front of your family," he laughed.
The first two seasons of Euphoria are currently available on HBO.