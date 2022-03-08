While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show days ago, Jacob Elordi was questioned about the second season of HBO's Euphoria. And, after insisting that his character, Nate Jacobs, isn't conning viewers with his suddenly nicer vibe amid season two (IMDb), Elordi described Jacobs as a "sweet, lovable, relatable, giant 18-year-old psychopath."

Elordi was then hit with questions about his frequent nudity on the show.

"You're naked a lot. How does that feel? Is that something when they, when they write you into the script, do they say, 'Hey, how do you feel about being naked?' Or you just all the sudden are surprised?" Degeneres wondered, via YouTube.