Sydney Sweeney Stuns As A Red-Head

Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
chisom

Sweet Sydney Sweeney proved she could be sweeter as she debuts a new hair color. The 24-year-old Euphoria star popular for playing Cassie Howard on the HBO hit TV series wowed the audience on the red carpet at the Spirit Awards. We expected to see her looking as beautiful as ever, but no one expected the White Lotus actress to show up in red hair, although it's a welcome change.

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Trade Cam Reddish & Kemba Walker To Magic For Markelle Fultz

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Send Russell Westbrook, 2027 1st-Rounder, 2028 Pick Swap To Pistons For Jerami Grant

Kristen Bell Reveals Where She Got Her 'Dark Sense Of Humor' On 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

'So Grateful': 'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga Opens Envy Boutique In New Jersey

'It’s Like The Express Tour': 'RHOC' Star Gina Kirschenheiter Jokes About Giving Heather Dubrow A Tour Of Her House

Sydney Walks The Blue Carpet In Miu Miu

Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Sydney wore a grey Miu Miu midi dress with floral motifs embroidered all over. The dress didn't hug her curves, yet it hung gracefully on her collar and stunned enough to command attention. Sydney's red hair frames her face highlighting her shimmery silver eyeshadow and nude lipstick. She paired her dress with black pointed-toe black shoes and wore minimal jewelry except for a simple stud earring and chunky silver ring. The 24-year-old was noticeably missing the giant rock that caused a stir last week.

Celebrities

Brooke Burke, 49, Rocks Valentine's-Inspired Set And Heart-Shaped Sunglasses While In An Airstream

Brooke Burke, 49, Rocks Valentine's-Inspired Set And Heart-Shaped Sunglasses While In An Airstream

By Ava Bennet

Paris Hilton, January Jones And More Approve

Getty | Leon Bennett

We weren't the only ones taken with Sydney's new look, as is evident in the 3.5 million-plus likes of 10 million-plus followers. Among the many heart taps was Mad Men alum January Jones, who loves a shaggy fringe cut like the next girl.

Some fans and friends, including Paris Hilton, and Euphoria co-star Maude Apatow who plays her on-screen sister, commended the new hair. Maude wrote, "I love it so much," while the official Prime Video site commented, "Strawberry is my favorite color."

Mikaela Shiffrin And Chloe Kim Share Their Go-To Meals

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Sideboob & Taut Tummy In Tiny Bikini: 'I'm Really Shy'

Sydney Is Engaged!

Getty | Charley Gallay

Multiple news outlets, including People Magazine, reported Sydney's engagement to her boyfriend Jonathan Davino, 38, after spotting her with a bold diamond ring on her left finger last month. There's no official confirmation from either couple, but the speculations keep flying even though they're very low-key with their relationship.

Jonathan and Sydney first sparked romance rumors in 2018 but didn't appear publicly together until 2020, and it doesn't bother the actress. She likes that her boyfriend isn't in entertainment because then, she can remain good ol' Sydney away from the cameras.

Sydney Is Penny Jo Poplin For National Anthem

Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Sydney first showed off her new hair color via Instagram as she announced her newest character, Penny Jo Poplin, for National Anthem movie. The style is more muted than Sydney's "IT Girl" aesthetic we're familiar with from Euphoria and The White Lotus. The only other time the actress played a background character in a major film was when she portrayed a Manson girl in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Read Next

Must Read

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Sideboob & Taut Tummy In Tiny Bikini: 'I'm Really Shy'

Mikaela Shiffrin Talks About Winning Pressure And How She Handles It

Priyanka Chopra Addresses Divorce Rumors After Dropping Nick Jonas' Last Name On Instagram

Skier Eileen Gu Opens Up About TikTok Diets And Her Own Eating Habits

Vanessa Hudgens Hypnotizes In High-Slit Versace At SAG Awards

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.