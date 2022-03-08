Olivia Culpo Impresses In Strapless Dior

Olivia Culpo has put on a show-stopping display while in a Dior gown fit for the red carpet. The former Miss Universe, 29, is known for her love of luxury brands - in an Instagram share posted back in November 2021, Culpo stunned her followers while in the iconic French label, also shouting out another famous celebrity as her gallery showcased a glam night out.

Things kicked off at the model's mansion, where it was a strapless fashion showoff and a look that might well have been custom-made. Check it out below.