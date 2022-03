Barbie had better watch out because there's a new hot girl in pink, and she's coming for trouble. WWE wrestler, Carmella, featured in a four-part YouTube series with her boyfriend ex-WWE athlete turned commentator Corey Graves, and they laid all their cards on the table. Some of Carmella's comments might not sit well with fans, but what's a new show without a little controversy to set the wheels in motion?

Keep reading to find out which Edge and Lita scene the couple might be open to recreating.