Emily Ratajkowski In Bikini Enjoys Beer

Emily Ratajkowski has been enjoying a Peroni beer while rocking a very revealing bikini. The 30-year-old supermodel is currently in Europe where she's been shouting out luxury label Versace for Fashion Week, but it was Emily's own brand getting a name-drop as she updated her Instagram back in July 2021.

Posting for her army of followers, the "Blurred Lines" star showcased her famous cleavage while out on a yacht, also proving that a good old-fashioned beer is still the best way to enjoy the open water. Check it out below.

'Del Mar' Time

Getty | Melodie Jeng

Scroll for the snaps. EmRata, who founded her popular Inamorata line in 2017, posted with her cleavage on show and wearing a fun, patterned, and red-and-yellow bikini top. The super-tiny upper came with spot and swirl patterns, some pastel purple and green splashes, plus string ties at the bust.

Emily, posing close up to the lens, also wore a cover-up and statement, wide-brimmed hat as she held a red can of Peroni and flaunting her bee-stung pout.

The gallery included the Versace ambassador's travels, one very cheeky backside shot, plus various moments confirming these travels were #ocean. The mom of one, last year welcoming first son Sylvester, wrote: "Del mar" as she tagged Inamorata.

Standing Her Ground Despite Bombshell Status

Shutterstock | 1296406

In 2021, Emily released her My Body book, a work showing her intellectual edge and very much highlighting the inner strength she's needed working in a world where her looks are, seemingly, all that matters.

"Whether you’re wearing a suit and doing everything you can to not be thought of as a woman, you’re still thought of in that way," EmRata told Glamour.

On Sexism

The London-born star continued: "Sexism is so subtle, people don’t realise they’re treating you differently, but as a woman, you realise that people aren’t actually listening to what you’re saying or taking you seriously." Emily's book also sees her alleging that "Blurred Lines" costar Robin Thicke assaulted her on set.

Inamorata, meanwhile, continues to make headlines as it both expands its range and its celebrity fanbase. Already loving the brand are reality star Kourtney Kardashian and supermodel Hailey Baldwin. Emily, meanwhile, rubs shoulders with 42-year-old Kourtney as she influences for the new Hulu star's Poosh brand.

Documenting Her Motherhood

Emily's Instagram also showcases her motherhood journey - the model has been married to Sebastian Bear-McLard since 2018. Their son Sylvester is approaching his first birthday.

