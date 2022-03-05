Aaron Rodgers And Shailene Woodley Split Rumors: Are They Still Together?

According to the rumor mill, NFL football player Aaron Rodgers and his actress boo Shailene Woodley are no longer a couple. Despite being together for a long time (we can't tell how long) Aaron and Shailene have kept their romance low-key. There are hardly any pictures of them together online, nor are there gushing messages on social media like most conventional couples. When fans stopped seeing the little of them they rarely shared, speculations of a breakup started flying. So, is it true?

Aaron Leaves A Cryptic Message On IG

Although Aaron's message was vague, there are speculations that his lengthy note was a parting message to Shailene Woodley. He got nostalgic and expressed what he tagged "Monday Night Gratitude," thanking his lady love and teammates for a wonderful year. There's no certainty, though, because Shailene didn't acknowledge the message.

Monday Night Gratitude

Aaron started by saying thank you to Shailene for their relationship and teaching him real, unconditional love.

"Thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you."

Check out the message for yourself and decide if it's a breakup message.

Repairing Their Relationship

Getty | MEGA

In 2021, the couple announced their engagement but called it off the same year. According to a US Weekly source, the couple isn't the same as they were, but they're working on repairing their relationship.

"Now that Aaron is in [the] offseason, he has more downtime and can focus more on a relationship. Shailene is understanding and open — she hasn’t shut the door completely or [she] would’ve never agreed to meet up with him."

On Or Off?

During his interview with Pat McAfee on the auspicious day 2.22.22., he spoke fondly of his relationship with Shailene. His choice of tense (present) further fueled the idea that the relationship is back on track.

Fans' speculations of a reunion solidified when they heard a woman laughing in the background of Aaron's interview on The Pat McAfee Show. You can check it out yourself below.

The whole situation is confusing, to say the least because Shailene and Aaron aren't your conventional couple. We won't get red carpet appearances or grand gestures (except this one time), so we can't ever know for sure when their relationship is on or off.

