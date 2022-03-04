Marysol Patton Reveals The One Person She Doesn't Want Back On 'RHONY'

When Patton was then questioned about who she'd like to see back on the small screen on RHONY, she gave a nod to her longtime friend Luann de Lesseps, who has been a part of the show since it first began in 2008.

"Well, one of my closest besties [is] Luann, so I'm always voting for Luann, and I love Leah and Sonja, I think those three definitely have to come back. I don't know if Ramona is just that necessary evil that you just have to have to rub everyone the wrong way...I would love Tinsley to come back," she shared.

Over the past couple of years, Ramona Singer has established a reputation of being fairly controversial and often accused of acting like a diva. However, as Patton pointed out, every show needs a villain.