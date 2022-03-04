Marysol Patton Reveals The One Person She Doesn't Want Back On 'RHONY'

Marysol Patton is sharing her thoughts on the upcoming 14th season of The Real Housewives of New York City and looking back at her start on The Real Housewives of Miami.
Marysol Patton Knows Who She Doesn't Want To See On 'RHONY' Season 14
Marysol Patton was questioned about the upcoming 14th season of The Real Housewives of New York City during a recent interview with Adam Cohen Aslatei for his Instagram series S'More Live.
As the Bravo reality series remains in hiatus following a very poorly-rated 13th season, which aired on Bravo in 2021, Patton shared her thoughts about who she'd like to see return for season 14 -- and who she would be okay with not seeing on the series. And, she didn't hesitate to name Carole Radziwill as the person she does not want to see.
Marysol Patton Is No Fan Of Carole Radziwill Returning To 'RHONY'
When Patton was asked who she doesn't want to see appearing on the 14th season of The Real Housewives of New York City, she declared, "Carol Raziwill."
As RHONY fans may recall, Radziwill joined the show, along with Heather Thomson and Aviva Drescher, for season five after Jill Zarin, Kelly Bensimon, Alex McCord, and Cindy Barshop exited the series.
Marysol Patton Wants Luann De Lesseps To Return To 'RHONY'
When Patton was then questioned about who she'd like to see back on the small screen on RHONY, she gave a nod to her longtime friend Luann de Lesseps, who has been a part of the show since it first began in 2008.
"Well, one of my closest besties [is] Luann, so I'm always voting for Luann, and I love Leah and Sonja, I think those three definitely have to come back. I don't know if Ramona is just that necessary evil that you just have to have to rub everyone the wrong way...I would love Tinsley to come back," she shared.
Over the past couple of years, Ramona Singer has established a reputation of being fairly controversial and often accused of acting like a diva. However, as Patton pointed out, every show needs a villain.
Marysol Patton Had Bell's Palsy During 'RHOM' Audition
Looking back at her audition for The Real Housewives of Miami, Patton said that she was suffering from Bell's palsy when she met with producers.
"I went and I had Bell's palsy, at the time for about a week, it lasted about a month, and my face was like this totally paralyzed. I went into the interview like that, and I got it," she recalled.
