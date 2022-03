Hailey Bieber has been lounging around an unmade bed while folding a leg and rocking a skimpy pair of bikini bottoms. The 25-year-old supermodel continues to have the magazines waiting in line for her - back in March 2021, it was Elle USA lucking out as it managed to profile her.

Posting the feature to Instagram, Hailey stunned fans while in a cropped hoodie, baseball cap, and her pool-ready bottoms, and the photo has now gained over 1.5 million likes. Check it out below.