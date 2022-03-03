Kendall Jenner Struts In Thigh-Skimming Minidress For 'Off-White'

Kendall walked out wearing a mini strapless sequin dress with matching knee-high boots and a hat. The black bodycon dress hugged her slender frame and stopped just below her bum, revealing the bare skin between her mid-thigh to her knees. On the left side of the dress is a graphic "LITTLE BLACK DRESS" written in white block letters.

The model wore her black sequin hat with devil horns and wide-net veil backward, letting her new red hair fall to her side and back. Upon closer look, you'll see an artificial tattoo "Barbie" written underneath her right eye. She completed the look with a pair of arm-long opera gloves holding a soda can purse in her right hand.