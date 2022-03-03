Kendall Jenner Struts In Thigh-Skimming Minidress For 'Off-White'

Getty | Peter White

Health & Lifestyle
chisom

Kendall Jenner has been putting in the work all month jet-setting from city to city to walk the runway of many big fashion houses from Prada to Courrèges and now Off-White. She honored the late Virgil Abloh at his Off-White runway show in Paris by wearing his pieces. The 26-year-old supermodel joined an A-list lineup of her colleague, including Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber, to present the AW22 collection.

The Latest

A Look Inside Christiana Aguilera's Former Hollywood Hill Mansion On Sale For $10 Million

'I Know The Loneliness': Jessica Chastain Expresses Gratitude At SAG Awards

Donatella Teams With Hadid Sisters For Versace Fall/Winter 2022 Collection

NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis To Nets, Ben Simmons To Lakers In Proposed Blockbuster Deal

'West Side Story' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

The Little Black Dress

Getty | Taylor Hill

Kendall walked out wearing a mini strapless sequin dress with matching knee-high boots and a hat. The black bodycon dress hugged her slender frame and stopped just below her bum, revealing the bare skin between her mid-thigh to her knees. On the left side of the dress is a graphic "LITTLE BLACK DRESS" written in white block letters.

The model wore her black sequin hat with devil horns and wide-net veil backward, letting her new red hair fall to her side and back. Upon closer look, you'll see an artificial tattoo "Barbie" written underneath her right eye. She completed the look with a pair of arm-long opera gloves holding a soda can purse in her right hand.

Health & Lifestyle

Alexandra Daddario Dazzles In Braless Versace Dress For SAG Awards

By Geri Green

Backlash Over Slow Walk

While Kendall's outfit was a hit, her walk met with mixed reviews from the public. The 26-year-old glided across the room slowly, causing many people to object on the internet, especially Twitter. More than 24 hours after, Kendall has become a meme with people joking about how they take their time to get anywhere using her Off-White Runway Catwalk as a reference.

Salma Hayek Flawless In Figure-Hugging Gucci Dress At SAG Awards

Alexandra Daddario In Dior Highlights Icy-Blue Peepers

Honoring Virgil Abloh

Getty | Ron Galella

Off-White's designer Virgil Abloh who was popular for his cutting-edge avant-garde style passed away last year, Nov. 28 from Cancer. His death like other fashion icons shook the industry, leading many of his associates devastated and heartbroken. Kendall joined a slew of celebrities including her sister Kim Kardashian, who celebrated his life via Instagram posts and heartfelt messages.

Sharing with her 221 million+ followers, Kendall wrote,

"V taught me and all of us a very important lesson, although he knew he had only so long, he was bright, he was kind & he was full of love. we all need a little bit of Virgil in us. he leaves us with his influence, to create and change the world. you did just that Virg."

Kendall Hangs Out With Kourtney's Exes

Getty | Marc Piasecki

After work comes the fun, Kendall tapped into the mantra full force after the Off-White Show. When you work in the entertainment industry, you'll experience the phrase "It's a small world" more often than not, and Kendall learned that over the weekend.

At a party, she ran into her eldest sister Kourtney's exes, Luka Sabbat and Younes Bendjima. The group featured on Mustafa the Poet's Snapchat story, and it appears there's no bad blood amongst exes and their former "in-laws."

Read Next

Must Read

Anna Kendrick's Best Kristen Stewart Impression

Amelia Gray Responds To Criticism & Claims Her Mom Lisa Rinna 'Forced' Her To Be On 'RHOBH'

Mikaela Shiffrin And Chloe Kim Share Their Go-To Meals

WWE's Sasha Banks Stuns Social Media Followers With Brand New Hairstyle

Model And Surfer Anastasia Ashley Flaunts Toned Figure In Bikini Snapshot

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.