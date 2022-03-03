Kendall Jenner has been putting in the work all month jet-setting from city to city to walk the runway of many big fashion houses from Prada to
Kendall Jenner Struts In Thigh-Skimming Minidress For 'Off-White'
The Little Black Dress
Kendall walked out wearing a mini strapless sequin dress with matching knee-high boots and a hat. The black bodycon dress hugged her slender frame and stopped just below her bum, revealing the bare skin between her mid-thigh to her knees. On the left side of the dress is a graphic "LITTLE BLACK DRESS" written in white block letters.
The model wore her black sequin hat with devil horns and wide-net veil backward, letting her new red hair fall to her side and back. Upon closer look, you'll see an artificial tattoo "Barbie" written underneath her right eye. She completed the look with a pair of arm-long opera gloves holding a soda can purse in her right hand.
Backlash Over Slow Walk
While Kendall's outfit was a hit, her walk met with mixed reviews from the public. The 26-year-old glided across the room slowly, causing many people to object on the internet, especially Twitter. More than 24 hours after, Kendall has become a meme with people joking about how they take their time to get anywhere using her Off-White Runway Catwalk as a reference.
Honoring Virgil Abloh
Off-White's designer Virgil Abloh who was popular for his cutting-edge avant-garde style passed away last year, Nov. 28 from Cancer. His death like other fashion icons shook the industry, leading many of his associates devastated and heartbroken. Kendall joined a slew of celebrities including her sister Kim Kardashian, who celebrated his life via Instagram posts and heartfelt messages.
Sharing with her 221 million+ followers, Kendall wrote,
"V taught me and all of us a very important lesson, although he knew he had only so long, he was bright, he was kind & he was full of love. we all need a little bit of Virgil in us. he leaves us with his influence, to create and change the world. you did just that Virg."
Kendall Hangs Out With Kourtney's Exes
After work comes the fun, Kendall tapped into the mantra full force after the Off-White Show. When you work in the entertainment industry, you'll experience the phrase "It's a small world" more often than not, and Kendall learned that over the weekend.
At a party, she ran into her eldest sister Kourtney's exes, Luka Sabbat and Younes Bendjima. The group featured on Mustafa the Poet's Snapchat story, and it appears there's no bad blood amongst exes and their former "in-laws."