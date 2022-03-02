Gigi And Bella Hadid Unite For The Iconic Label’s Latest Release
Donatella Teams With Hadid Sisters For Versace Fall/Winter 2022 Collection
The Latest
The Latest Versace Release Is All About Family
Even before taking over the business from brother Gianni, Donatella Versace has always been about family first. So, it is only fitting that the creative director selects the most famous model sisters for their new collection for Versace Fall/Winter 2022. The aesthetic was retro-futuristic, presenting the audience full of celebrities from the fashion world and beyond, a maze of a runway complete with strobe lights throughout, bright red floors, and pulsating music.
The Latest Versace Collection Goes Retro, With A Twist
The collection went back into the vaults to release newer versions of their now-classic bustier corsets and tops from the 90s, including low-rise denim, colored beads, and chained tops. Other looks that were inspired from other decades, the Fall/Winter 2022 collection featured latex pants, tweed blazers, platform heels, and pearls upon pearls – a decidedly visually decadent display that once again showed why Donatella Versace is still regarded as one of the premier designers in the industry.
'It' Girls On The Runway
Featured models Gigi and Bella Hadid were not the only supermodels in attendance for the event, as Emily Ratajkowski, Adut Akench, and Precious Lee also walked the runway in classic Versace platform heels, now revived with a triple-buckle and pointed toe. The look for the night for all models on stage was vamp meets chic – smudged eyes and dramatically red lipstick.
This Fall, Color Is Back In A Major Way
The show kicked off monochromatic black, then incorporated red and blue before moving onto brighter hues, including pink and moss green. Overall, the runway presentation showed many fitted looks throughout the collection but also included several oversized pieces.
Versace Locked Into the Gen-Z Aesthetic
The label has always been synonymous with pushing boundaries, and the unconventional approach has found newfound fans amongst the Gen-Z set. Versace has brought the mini back to prominence, imprinted their own version of a soon-to-be classic black pantsuit, and even satin topcoats as part of the men’s collection – in pink and electric blue, of course. At the release of the men’s collection, Donatella explained her perspective on what inspired the pieces:
“This collection introduces Versace 2.0. It represents a next step and a move forward, not focusing on the singular but on multiplicity, progression, and diversity—exactly what I see valued by the new generation.”