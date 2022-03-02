Hailee Steinfeld Stuns In Miu Miu Bra Dress

Hailee Steinfeld stunned in a statement bra dress while on the red carpet at this year's SAG Awards. The 25-year-old MCU actress joined the slew of celebrities hitting up Santa Monica, CA for the 28th annual awards hosted by "Rare" singer Selena Gomez, opting for sister brand to Prada, Miu Miu, and much like Selena, going for all black.

Photos showed Hailee wowing in a classy and flesh-flashing bra dress, one coming cut out and floor-length - the rising star also shared her look on Instagram for well over 1 million likes. Check it out below.

Stuns In Miu Miu Dress

Scroll for photos. The Hawkeye star was out of her Marvel gear and looking fit for the occasion as she showcased her fit figure in a cut-out and two-piece-effect dress. Steinfeld's gown boasted a structured and push-up bra top with thick straps - the sparkle-adorned dress also came with sparkly accents, a column design, plus an exposed midriff panel flashing her abs. We-effect and slicked hair with a side parting, plus minimalist earrings and ring jewelry completed the killer ensemble.

The L.A. native was all smiles for her night, also marking her attendance on Instagram. Sharing snaps of her gorgeous dress, the actress wrote: "SAG Awards 22’feeling so grateful to be included in such a beautiful evening filled with so much love, respect & passion. 🎭✨❤️."

A like quickly came in from Aussie actress Rebel Wilson, with model Alessandra Ambrosio leaving a string of fire emoji. Keep scrolling for more photos.

Not Just Designer

Hailee's Instagram isn't just designer labels. In fact, the star has been promoting a popular brand that most consider affordable - H&M. Back in November 2021, she rocked a tight bodysuit look, posting a paid partnership update and telling fans:

"A beautiful evening tonight at the fashion awards in london ✨ so grateful to be amongst such an inspiring community of creatives. thanks to @hm for having me- i loved collaborating with you & @jasonrembert on this innovative look!"

Over Pandemic Sweats

Just like everyone else, Steinfeld spent much of the pandemic in sweats, even telling Harper's Bazaar she's kinda done. “Well I will say, I lived in sweats and hoodies… [but] I feel like I have been relaxed and comfortable for too long now!” she said. Seemingly missing glamming up for red carpet events, the actress added: “Oh my goodness, I absolutely miss the interaction and the process of getting ready."

