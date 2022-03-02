Hailee Steinfeld Stuns In Miu Miu Bra Dress

Hailee Steinfeld stunned in a statement bra dress while on the red carpet at this year's SAG Awards. The 25-year-old MCU actress joined the slew of celebrities hitting up Santa Monica, CA for the 28th annual awards hosted by "Rare" singer Selena Gomez, opting for sister brand to Prada, Miu Miu, and much like Selena, going for all black.

Photos showed Hailee wowing in a classy and flesh-flashing bra dress, one coming cut out and floor-length - the rising star also shared her look on Instagram for well over 1 million likes. Check it out below.