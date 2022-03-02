Elle Fanning Stuns In Sheer Gucci

Elle Fanning stunned in a sheer look at this year's SAG Awards, rocking up to the 28th annual event in chic pants, shirt, and waistcoat getup as she shouted out luxury label Gucci. The actress gave the ladies in sweeping gowns a run for their money as she went slightly androgynous, but there was feminine class as the 23-year-old opted for a sheer finish.

The SAG Awards were this year held in Santa Monica, CA, also causing controversy as social media backlash put the Ukraine/Russia war up for discussion - many felt the event should have been canceled.

Stuns In Gucci On Red Carpet

Scroll for photos. The blonde showcased her tiny waist in a wide-legged black pants look, one she paired with an unusual and structured gold-cream shirt in see-through fabrics - the blouse came with opaque cuffs and a matching collar, with a distinct and girly neck bow adding cute flourishes.

Flashing a bra beneath her shirt, the Georgia native also wore her long hair down, sporting blushed rosy cheeks, a red lip, plus defined brows for a glam finish. The super-long pants kinda hid her shoes, though.

Alexandra Daddario Dazzles In Braless Versace Dress For SAG Awards

See More Photos Below

Getty | Jay L. Clendenin

Elle didn't just show up. She was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, although sadly, she did not win. Also, surprising fans by not walking away with an award was 53-year-old actress Jennifer Aniston - the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series instead went to Netflix star HoYeon Jung for Squid Game.

The star-studded night was also attended by celebrities including MCU star Salma Hayek, sweetheart actress Reese Witherspoon, singer Lady Gaga, plus "Rare" singer host Selena Gomez.

Showing Off On Instagram

Elle was quick to mark her look on Instagram, shouting out high-end designer Gucci and the Cartier brand behind her jewelry. She shared a red carpet shot, writing: "Wear the pants 🤵🏼‍♀️ and make them @gucci with a @cartier 💎 💙💛." The below post has now gained over 500,000 likes, including one from High School Musical alum Vanessa Hudgens.

A-Lister Hug Below

Getty | Jeff Kravitz

Fanning also shared a photo of herself with legendary British actress Helen Mirren as the two embraced.

"SAG-AFTRA highlights! @sagawards Thank you for this celebratory night!!! First slide takes the cake with the icon @helenmirren who was my personal best dressed of the night (CatherineXCatherine) I may be biased but our tables were THE GREATest!!!" she captioned the touching snap.

