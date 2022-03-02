Elle Fanning Stuns In Sheer Gucci

Elle Fanning stunned in a sheer look at this year's SAG Awards, rocking up to the 28th annual event in chic pants, shirt, and waistcoat getup as she shouted out luxury label Gucci. The actress gave the ladies in sweeping gowns a run for their money as she went slightly androgynous, but there was feminine class as the 23-year-old opted for a sheer finish.

The SAG Awards were this year held in Santa Monica, CA, also causing controversy as social media backlash put the Ukraine/Russia war up for discussion - many felt the event should have been canceled.