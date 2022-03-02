Chrissy Teigen In Crop Top Gives Food Recommendations

Chrissy restocked her famous 5-inn-1 Stainless Steel non-stick skillets last week and added a 12" size for good measure. She claims to use them every day and promises customers they'd get attached to them once they try the cookware. If you're a chef or someone who loves cooking, you'd know stainless steel and non-stick cookware are like the holy grail of kitchen duty.

You should note, though, that Chrissy got backlash for adding too much oil in a non-stick pan since fundamentally, it shouldn't need that. Anyway, you can check it out and decide for yourself.