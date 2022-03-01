'RHOP' Star Mia Thornton Shared Devastating News

It's not all roses for Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thornton, who received devastating news this weekend. She revealed via Instagram that she had a cancer scare and had to undergo more testing at the Johns Hopkins Hospital. While the result isn't conclusively Positive, she still had a self-reflection moment telling her fans, "tomorrow isn't promised."
"Same time last week, Doc called at 7:31am — Mia I’m so sorry but your test results came back and I need you to go to Johns Hopkins Cancer Center today for further evaluation."