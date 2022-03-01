'RHOP' Star Mia Thornton Shared Devastating News

It's not all roses for Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thornton, who received devastating news this weekend. She revealed via Instagram that she had a cancer scare and had to undergo more testing at the Johns Hopkins Hospital. While the result isn't conclusively Positive, she still had a self-reflection moment telling her fans, "tomorrow isn't promised."

"Same time last week, Doc called at 7:31am — Mia I’m so sorry but your test results came back and I need you to go to Johns Hopkins Cancer Center today for further evaluation."

Staying Strong In The Face Of Ailment

Mia has mixed feelings trying to understand why this would happen to her, but she stays hopeful regardless. After all, the test result isn't conclusive yet.

"You can only imagine the overwhelming amount of emotion G and I endured trying to figure out why. However, even with such terrible news, I felt an extreme amount of peace and energy instilled that allowed me to remain strong."

Mia Asks Fans To Keep Praying

"I’ve been in and out of visits to specialists every day and the storm is not over but this experience is changing me. I am working with a phenomenal team of physicians and I appreciate the outpouring of support. I have not been diagnosed as yet so please keep me in prayer."

Mia said the storm wasn't over and asked for continued prayers as she navigated her new reality. She also mentioned that the experience is changing her in ways she didn't expect.

Stay Humble

The reality TV star said she keeps all her faith in God as a religious person. She reminded everyone that life is temporary. She also advised that people forgive while they can and move on from unnecessary beefs.

"I know God has a plan and I know we are often challenged to remain humbled that tomorrow is not promised and that our days on this earth are numbered. A message from my heart. A gentle reminder to Live, Love & Forgive as if today was your last."

Mia's Family

Mia joined the Real Housewives of Potomac in its sixth season with her husband Gordon Thornton and their three children. Mia receives support from her fans and castmates, including Robyn Dixon, who said, "Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers. Stay strong, mama." Cynthia Bailey wrote, "You are in my heart & my prayers. Sending lots of love & healing energy to you beautiful."

