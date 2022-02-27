Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Serena Williams And More Attend The Gucci RTW Fashion Show In Milan

Serena Williams gracing the front row in Milan wasn't surprising since she's one of the very willing live models for Alessandro Michele's innovative designs like the dress she wore to the 2021 MET Gala. The champion tennis player took a fashion break with her family wearing a feather fur coat over a form-fitting black bodycon long-sleeved top and midi skirt. Serena wore a long blonde weave with dark sunshades. She paired her look with short black Gucci socks and heeled sandals, then carried a floral motif mini purse.
The decorated athlete also had her four-year-old daughter Olympia with her at the event in a red checkered coat over a frilly dress. She also wore white stockings on a champagne gold flat sandal similar to her mom's black heeled ones while striking a playful pose. There's no doubt the little lady is a fashionista waiting to unveil.