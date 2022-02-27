Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Serena Williams And More Attend The Gucci RTW Fashion Show In Milan

It was indeed a homecoming for Alessandro Michele as he organized his first show in two years at the Milan Fashion Week. The designer also pulled out all the stops by bringing the most exquisite celebrities to grace the front row, including a very pregnant Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Gucci X Adidas

Gucci surprised everyone with the most unexpected collaboration on the runway - Gucci X Adidas. The Ready-To-Wear Collection focused on gender fluid suits to allow women to wear men's suits without feeling uncomfortable. This partnership comes after a successful Balenciaga x Gucci campaign, and it seems we'll see more joint showings going forward.

Michele said in his Press Notes,

"Clothes are capable of reflecting our image in an expanded and transfigured dimension...wearing them means to cross a transformative threshold where we become something else."

Jodie Turner Smith And Her Husband Sit Front Row

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson stepped out for date night in Milan, and Joshua wore one of the Gucci x Adidas suits from the trending collection of the night. His pale blue suit had the Gucci logo branded on its sleeve, and he completed the look with white Gucci sneakers.

Serena Williams Attends The Show With Her Family

Serena Williams gracing the front row in Milan wasn't surprising since she's one of the very willing live models for Alessandro Michele's innovative designs like the dress she wore to the 2021 MET Gala. The champion tennis player took a fashion break with her family wearing a feather fur coat over a form-fitting black bodycon long-sleeved top and midi skirt. Serena wore a long blonde weave with dark sunshades. She paired her look with short black Gucci socks and heeled sandals, then carried a floral motif mini purse.

The decorated athlete also had her four-year-old daughter Olympia with her at the event in a red checkered coat over a frilly dress. She also wore white stockings on a champagne gold flat sandal similar to her mom's black heeled ones while striking a playful pose. There's no doubt the little lady is a fashionista waiting to unveil.

Exquisite Gucci

Alessandro got the collection's name Exquisite Gucci from the Surrealist Parlour game Cadavre Equiste. The multicolored name inscription reflected the soul of the collaboration with the sportswear giant, Adidas. He got the original inspiration from one of Madonna's 1993 picture where she modeled Laura Whitcombe's streetwear line, and he remixed the outfit for his Milan Runway collection.

You can watch the Exquisite Gucci show below.

