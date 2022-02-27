Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Serena Williams And More Attend The Gucci RTW Fashion Show In Milan

Gucci surprised everyone with the most unexpected collaboration on the runway - Gucci X Adidas. The Ready-To-Wear Collection focused on gender fluid suits to allow women to wear men's suits without feeling uncomfortable. This partnership comes after a successful Balenciaga x Gucci campaign, and it seems we'll see more joint showings going forward.

Michele said in his Press Notes,

"Clothes are capable of reflecting our image in an expanded and transfigured dimension...wearing them means to cross a transformative threshold where we become something else."