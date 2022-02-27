Chelsea, Lately a.k.a. Chelsea Handler, celebrated her 47th birthday in the most fun way possible. Much like her show announcement video last month, the comedienne skied in her underwear while enjoying a blunt and a drink. According to her video caption, those things constituted "All the things she loves," and if you stay long on this Earth, you better start doing the same too! No, we're not saying drink and smoke a joint but do the things that you love and would make you happy.
Chelsea Handler Skis Topless To Celebrate Birthday
Tribute To Two Countries
Chelsea ensured she wore protective gear by covering her head in a ski helmet and goggles despite her scant-clad outfit. Chelsea repped Canada and her home country, the United States of America, with their flags in her helmet while flying a Koy printed Filipino Flag. She covered her nipples with minuscule a Maple flag on one boob and Star-Spangled Banner on the other side.
Jo Koy also trailed behind her on a ski mobile flying his Filipino flag. As far as Chelsea is concerned, she was doing all the things she loved, "With the man she loves," and Jo Koy approved with a repost on his Instagram page.
Her Friends Approve
Chelsea's entertainment industry colleagues cheered on from the comment section with many funny remarks. Jennifer Garner not only left a like but was the ultimate fangirl saying, "[she] hopes the tradition lives on forever." Others like Rachel Brosnahan said "Hello," Jordana Brewster wished her a "happy birthday," and Sophia Bush called her "sister."
Long Live The Topless Ski Tradition
For context, when Jennifer Garner wished the "tradition lives on forever," she was referring to Chelsea's Deja Vu moment. The comedienne did the same thing when she turned 46, except there was no Jo Koy in the background, and she swapped her green pant for a blue one. She also posted the 46th birthday video with a lengthy caption explaining why she chose the two flags that covered her privates.
"I want to give a big shout out to the two countries I have the strongest ties to. America could learn a lot from Canada and Canada has learned a lot from America, and I’m learning that no matter what country I’m in, I like to take my clothes off and smile."
Chelsea's Best Things
This video isn't the first time Chelsea is skiing in a skimpy outfit, and it won't be the last. The 47-year-old shared her two favorite things while promoting her Vaccinated and Horny world tour. She even wore a marijuana leaf bikini to drive home her point, and the message was loud and clear!