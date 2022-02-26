'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Wows In Bikini

Thylane Blondeau just keeps impressing her Instagram followers. The French model and social media sensation has been making headlines as her fanbase continues to rise - back in August 2021, she stunned her "Thylaners" while in a bikini and baseball cap look, also reminding fans that being tan is a year-round deal for her. Thylane, 20, posted in August of last year, going selfie mode and backed by bleached woods for a beach-babe finish. Check it out below.

Bikini Season

Scroll for the photo. Blondeau quickly had her fans calling her an "angel" as she posed in a cleavage-flaunting and black string bikini top. The Aix-en-Provence native was all bee-stung pout as she sat against the wooden wall, showing off her stunning curves and piercing gaze, but keeping it chill via a baseball cap finish.

Blondeau sat with her knees apart, also wearing simple bracelet jewelry and using only a surfer emoji for her caption. More after the snap.

See More Photos Below

Not long after, Blondeau posted with a little promo for Italian luxury designer Fendi - the #Peekaboo bag campaign has been all over celebrity Instagram, also including actress Ruby Rose and model Olivia Culpo. Posing with her yellow version, Thylane told fans: "Ladies and gentlemen let me present you my new favorite bag 😍 @fendi #fendipeekaboo."

Blondeau is also CEO of her own gig - she runs her No Smile clothing and merch line.

Fronting Etam Underwear

The brands are waiting in line for Thylane, who last year landed a gig with lingerie giant Etam. Posting in feather undies from the runway and showcasing her abs, the blonde gushed over the occasion, writing:

"Thank you so much @etam for having me walking this incredible show !!! Had so much fun. Thank you @sagliogeraldine @cococasting forever grateful. Thank u everyone for ur sweet messages."

'Thylaner' Fan Nickname

Thylane keeps tabs on her fans, even having a cute nickname for her. Speaking to Frivolette about her rising fanbase and managing fame, Thylane revealed:

"You know, this does not affect me in any way. I'm still young, I'm pleased. And I try to do everything for my "Thylaners"-  I talk with them all the time, and often my mother helps me to answer messages."

Celeb Style Icons

The Cacharel spokesperson has also dished on her favorite celeb style icons - she worships supermodel sister duo Bella and Gigi Hadid. For more, give her Instagram a follow.

