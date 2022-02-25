Kim Kardashian, Emma Mackey, And More Attend Prada's FW22 Fashion Show

Kim Kardashian joined the array of stars at the Prada Fall/Winter 2022 ready-to-wear runway show at the Milan Fashion Week. The 41-year-old business mogul, influencer, and reality TV star stunned in a leather three-piece outfit consisting of an olive green shirt-jacket with gloves, pants, and a long grey overcoat. She wore her signature nude makeup and futuristic silver-framed sunglasses while tying her black hair back in a neat low bun. Kim's remix of the Prada Menswear remains the talk of the night even days after.

Despite her busy schedule, she made time to support her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, who walked the runway alongside Kaia Gerber and Euphoria break-out star Hunter Schafer.