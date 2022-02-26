Bebe Rexha In Bikini Shows Off Curves

American celebrity, Bebe Rexha is a singer and songwriter who rose to fame by co-writing the song, The Monster for Eminem and Rihanna. She earned her first major songwriting award in 2015 for the same song. Prior to this, she won her first award as a teenager. In total the talented singer-songwriter has received 57 nominations and won 20 awards. 

Bebe is known for being vocal about body positivity and she goes the extra mile to love and celebrate her body. Being proud of her body, she never shies away from showing it off in beautiful bikinis and swimsuits.

 

Keep scrolling to find out how she wowed her numerous fans with yet another post of herself in a bikini on Valentine's Day. 

Bikini Body From Hawaii

The 32-year-old singer felt Valentine's Day was a good day to flaunt her body. Hence, she took to her Instagram page to share photos of her in a red floral bikini on her vacation to Hawaii. 

She captioned the post "Happy Valentine's Day from Hawai'i love you💋💋💋." 

The first snapshot in Bebe's post was an up-close selfie that revealed her wet upper body, showing her cleavage and beautiful skin.

Serving It Real Hot

In the second picture, the talented singer-songwriter decided to treat her fans to a sizzling display of beauty and sexiness. Her teeming followers got a better view of her three-piece floral bikini wear. She posed kneeling on the warm beach sand with her hands on her blonde hair to make her sexier.

Bebe accessorized her look with two gold chains on her neck. One of the neck chains was short with a red love-shaped pendant while the other was long and extended to her tummy. She also had multiple bangles on her wrists.

Ravings From Followers

Shutterstock | 673594

Unsurprisingly, Bebe's fans took to the comment section to gush about her sexy bikini body and wish her a Happy Valentine's Day. 

"Happy valentines day queen! ❤️"  commented one. 

"Happy valentines day❤️ you look so beautiful," raved another. 

More of her fans raved about her look in the second snapshot. 

One of them commented, "Use this as a 'I zoomed in' on pic #2 lol 🤷‍♂️."

"Pic 2 🔥🔥🔥🔥,"  said another. 

Another simply commented, "The hottest!!!!!! 🙌🔥"

No Hotter Legs Than Bebe's

Getty | Rich Fury/amfAR

Bebe thought it would be great to deliberately flaunt her hot legs in the third picture. It showed her standing in front of a wooden pole with one of her legs pushed forward while her hands were perched on top of her breasts. It was hard not to notice Bebe's stunning figure, which shone in her bikini.

Black Bikini Never Looked Better

On May 31, 2021, the sexy-looking Bebe served her followers with another bikini photo. Then, she looked absolutely stunning in a black two-piece bikini and a matching bucket cap. 

Bebe shared three pictures in the post.

Two of the snapshots showed her flaunting her curves and round hips as she relaxed poolside while the third photo showed her cute furry pup. As usual, many of Bebe's fans gushed over her body and showed love to her in the post's comment section.

