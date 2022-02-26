Khloe Kardashian Rolls Around Topless For Good American

Khloe Kardashian has been rolling around a crisp white bed as she braves a completely topless look for her Good American brand. The 37-year-old continues to make headlines for promoting her 2016-founded denim line - Good American now sells more than jeans, though, even offering swimwear and size-inclusive footwear.

Posting to Instagram in September 2021, the E! star stuck with the basics as she modeled a pair of light blue jeans from her popular range, and the famous figure was on show. Check it out below.

Stuns Topless For Good American

Getty | Alexander Tamargo

Scroll for the video, one netting the California native over 11 million views. It showed her all smiles and wearing only high-waisted and pale blue jeans as she played around with a bedsheet - initially shot by a plain wall, the mom of one quickly reappeared rolling around a bed, again topless, but maintaining her modesty.

Brief footage also showed the sister to Kim Kardashian in a white tank - the newly-single star also wore diamond rings on her fingers for some signature blind. The sensual video came with Khloe writing: "I think I found The One @goodamerican." More after the footage.

See More Photos Below

The video was quickly followed by a shout-out to another branch of the family business. Posting a photo of 2018-born daughter True Thompson, Khloe shared a shot showing her only child posing by a Kylie Cosmetics sign - the Kardashian-Jenners might promote their own businesses first, but they work as a pack. Here, Khloe was giving a nod to her 24-year-old sister and now the mom of two, Kylie Jenner.

Feeling Beautiful At Any Size

Getty | Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin

Khloe is known for past weight battles, although her recent split from NBA player Tristan Thompson has brought yet more weight loss. Speaking to Elle about the messaging behind her brand, Khloe revealed:

"It's important to me, no matter what size I am or weight I am, to feel beautiful. Even at my biggest I was rocking body con dresses and you couldn't tell me twice. That's what I think Good American is. It's about women of individuality and diversity, but also about being comfortable in yourself."

Not 'About Cookie Cutter'

The KUWTK alum, now set to star on her family's new Hulu show, also referenced the Good Squad models featuring in her ads, stating:

"We have girls of all different colors, ethnicities, heights, sizes. They have tattoos, shaved heads– everything. Because that's really now what our world is. It's not about cookie-cutter 'I'm a blonde with long flowing hair.' Although there's nothing wrong with that."

