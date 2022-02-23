CrossFit Athlete Brooke Wells In Bikini For Bathroom Selfie

"t’s so important to know that us Games athletes don’t always look “Games ready” all year round," Brooke started on the caption, explaining that certain pressures have affected her.

"It’s just a matter of volume increasing leading up to it & a result of hard work. It’s been a bit stressful these last few months, & I think it’s affected my body comp a bit— but that’s LIFE. I’m not worried about it," she continued.

In the photo posted back in 2020, Brooke can be seen wearing a tiny bikini while doing a mirror selfie inside a bathroom. Her killer abs were out on display but her muscles were not as pumped and swollen as they usually are during competition season. As Brooke explained in her post, she doesn't have to be "Games ready" throughout the whole year.

"It’s also very important to remember that everyone’s body’s are completely different. The way your body looks has nothing to do with who you are as a person. You are beautiful no matter your shape or size 💞," she finished.