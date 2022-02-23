CrossFit Athlete Brooke Wells In Bikini For Bathroom Selfie

instagram | Brooke Wells

Health & Lifestyle
Cha Miñoza

Brooke Wells decided to get real and raw about loving one's figure, in a revealing Instagram selfie that displayed her bikini body.

The blonde beauty shared an intimate bathroom selfie, where she is sporting a tiny bikini that revealed a lot of skin. Along with the photo came a lengthy message of self-love, reminding her fans and followers about the true meaning of being beautiful.

Scroll down to see Brooke's inspiring message.

A Message Of Self Love

"t’s so important to know that us Games athletes don’t always look “Games ready” all year round," Brooke started on the caption, explaining that certain pressures have affected her.

"It’s just a matter of volume increasing leading up to it & a result of hard work. It’s been a bit stressful these last few months, & I think it’s affected my body comp a bit— but that’s LIFE. I’m not worried about it," she continued.

In the photo posted back in 2020, Brooke can be seen wearing a tiny bikini while doing a mirror selfie inside a bathroom. Her killer abs were out on display but her muscles were not as pumped and swollen as they usually are during competition season. As Brooke explained in her post, she doesn't have to be "Games ready" throughout the whole year.

"It’s also very important to remember that everyone’s body’s are completely different. The way your body looks has nothing to do with who you are as a person. You are beautiful no matter your shape or size 💞," she finished.

New Approach In Competition

Currently, Brooke is gearing up for CrossFit Open, which starts next week. But, the athlete, who just recovered from a nasty elbow injury, has a new approach in mind.

She shared on a recent Instagram post that her strategy is to make sure her elbow won't get harmed early in the season, as it is important to make it to the later stages. So, while Brooke will be out and ready for the competition, she will be playing it safe (but still doing her best!) in the Open.

"my goal for the season this year is to have my body be the healthiest ever physically (no nagging injuries) & peak in the later stages of the season! which for me, means playing the Open safe. I want to test my fitness & push my boundaries mentally, while making sure my elbow is not in jeopardy. I’m so excited for a little competition for the first time post injury! no expectations, just doing MY best," Brooke wrote on Instagram.

