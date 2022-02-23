CrossFit Athlete Brooke Wells In Bikini For Bathroom Selfie

Currently, Brooke is gearing up for CrossFit Open, which starts next week. But, the athlete, who just recovered from a nasty elbow injury, has a new approach in mind.
She shared on a recent Instagram post that her strategy is to make sure her elbow won't get harmed early in the season, as it is important to make it to the later stages. So, while Brooke will be out and ready for the competition, she will be playing it safe (but still doing her best!) in the Open.
"my goal for the season this year is to have my body be the healthiest ever physically (no nagging injuries) & peak in the later stages of the season! which for me, means playing the Open safe. I want to test my fitness & push my boundaries mentally, while making sure my elbow is not in jeopardy. I’m so excited for a little competition for the first time post injury! no expectations, just doing MY best," Brooke wrote on Instagram.