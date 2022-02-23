Chanel West Coast In Versace Does Her 'Best' Cheerleader Impression

Speaking to Fashionista about her style, the "Eazy" singer explained how important fashion is in her life.
"I want to be known obviously for my music first and foremost, but as an artist I definitely want people to know that I’m into fashion and get a sense of my style," said the Fun Factory alum, who is named Chanel after her mom's favorite perfume.
The artist also listed her favorite labels, many of which she raps about on her America's Sweetheart album: "I love Giuseppe, Jimmy Choo; I love Chanel obviously; I love Balmain, Givenchy, all of the dope brands."
Going further into detail about how she puts together her outfits, West Coast shared: "My day-to-day style is a little bit more casual, but whenever I’m on the red carpet or doing photo shoots or music videos, I like to be a lot more glamorous."
See her backless Versace jumpsuit below.