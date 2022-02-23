Chanel West Coast In Versace Does Her 'Best' Cheerleader Impression

Chanel West Coast impersonated a "9th grade Varsity cheerleader" in a fun video recently added to her Instagram page. Ditching the classic uniform for a stylish Versace outfit, she kept the pompons and put on a lively display, wowing fans with her crazy moves and flawless fashion.

Edgy In Leather

The 33-year-old rapper and TV personality delivered an edgy cheerleader rendition in a black leather bustier that had everything going for it, from the thick shoulder straps with metallic-gold details to the cropped design that showed off her toned abs.

She paired the glossy number with loose-fitting pants in black-and-gold, sprucing up the ensemble with shimmering gold heels, a matching purse, and plenty of coordinating bling. Bright-yellow pompons complemented her outfit, with over 93,000 people tuning in to West Coast's Instagram to view the post.

Super Bowl Fun

Filmed at the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party earlier this month, the Ridiculousness co-host showed off her enviable figure from all possible angles in the video that snagged 14,000 likes. Throwing her arms up in the air, she did a little dance and twirled for the camera, shaking her posterior as she turned around to showcase the look from the back.

"9th grade Varsity cheerleader me living her best life 😂🏈," West Cost wrote alongside the clip, shouting out the magazine and the C4 Energy event sponsor in the caption.

Versace FTW

West Coast has a long history of repping Versace on Instagram and has proven she can pull off any style the luxury brand has to offer. From her "Versace Barbie" minidress to her famous backless jumpsuit, the rapper and MTV face successfully transitioned from chic to sporty and back again, with her most recent share on Monday showcasing an '80s-inspired Versace jumpsuit whose daring neckline extended far past her chest.

Pictured above, the look graced the MUAHS Awards red carpet last weekend, while also making a double appearance on her feed.

Her Favorite Brands

Speaking to Fashionista about her style, the "Eazy" singer explained how important fashion is in her life.

"I want to be known obviously for my music first and foremost, but as an artist I definitely want people to know that I’m into fashion and get a sense of my style," said the Fun Factory alum, who is named Chanel after her mom's favorite perfume.

The artist also listed her favorite labels, many of which she raps about on her America's Sweetheart album: "I love Giuseppe, Jimmy Choo; I love Chanel obviously; I love Balmain, Givenchy, all of the dope brands."

Going further into detail about how she puts together her outfits, West Coast shared: "My day-to-day style is a little bit more casual, but whenever I’m on the red carpet or doing photo shoots or music videos, I like to be a lot more glamorous."

