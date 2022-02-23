Chanel West Coast In Versace Does Her 'Best' Cheerleader Impression

The 33-year-old rapper and TV personality delivered an edgy cheerleader rendition in a black leather bustier that had everything going for it, from the thick shoulder straps with metallic-gold details to the cropped design that showed off her toned abs.

She paired the glossy number with loose-fitting pants in black-and-gold, sprucing up the ensemble with shimmering gold heels, a matching purse, and plenty of coordinating bling. Bright-yellow pompons complemented her outfit, with over 93,000 people tuning in to West Coast's Instagram to view the post.

Check it out below!