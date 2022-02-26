Kim Kardashian In Balenciaga Enjoys 'Nite Swim'

Entertainment
Kim Kardashian has stripped down to an eye-popping bikini - and still managed to shout out Balenciaga. The 41-year-old makeup mogul is fresh from news that she's the official face of the luxury Spanish designer, and it was #balenciaga on her Instagram this month as she went for a late-night dip in her pool.

While likes likely poured in over the E! star's famous bikini body, there was another win - Balenciaga is laughing all the way to the bank over the deal, and Kim is undoubtedly netting herself healthy profits. Check it out below.

Balenciaga In Bikini

Getty | MEGA

Scroll for the snap. Kim recently confirmed as seeing her net worth sky-rocket to $1.8 billion, had posed with attitude and her tongue out from a lit-up pool at night. The KKW Beauty founder highlighted her cleavage while in a tiny black bikini, also wearing $610 Chanel Leather Gloves, plus a pair of Rectangle Frame shades from Balenciaga - these retail for $556.

Kim posed waist-deep in waters and backed by palms, also showing off her golden tan and abs. More after the snap.

Worth $1.8 Billion

Balenciaga has tapped another face: singer Justin Bieber is also repping the label adored by A-Listers. Kim, meanwhile, is making headlines as both the brands she runs continue to enjoy immense success. Alongside KKW Beauty, Kim is CEO of 2019-founded SKIMS, with the brand now retailing everything from pajamas to loungewear alongside its initial shapewear and underwear lines.

The photos might show the high life, but Kim continues to prove that it's hard work behind the scenes.

Working 24/7

Speaking to Elle in 2018, the mom of four revealed that it's a hard grind. “I was never one of those people who were handed everything from their parents,” she told the magazine, adding: “Even when I worked in my dad’s office, I was doing side eBay jobs on my lunch break. I lived a really great life growing up, but we were taught that if we wanted to keep that up, we had to work. At the end of the day, if someone offered me business or fame, I’d take the business side.”

Doesn't Care What You Think

Getty | Charley Gallay

The outspoken star, who has said she loves when people "underestimate" her, continued:

"At the beginning, I looked at people’s opinions. Now I’m content in my life, and I don’t care." Kim was, at the time, still married to 44-year-old husband Kanye West.

Dating Pete Davidson

Kim filed for divorce last year and has moved on quickly. She's now dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson, although neither has officially confirmed a relationship.

