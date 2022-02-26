Kendall Jenner Strips Down In Skimpy SKIMS

Kendall Jenner has stripped down to the tiniest underwear look while showing off her supermodel figure and making sure sister Kim Kardashian continues to top up her bank balance. The 25-year-old catwalk queen might be running her own 818 tequila brand, but the Kardashian-Jenners are always out to help the family.

In this selfie, Kendall was giving the nod to 41-year-old Kim's SKIMS brand, although it wasn't pajamas she was rocking. The L.A.-based star highlighted her killer abs and hips, also going a little mysterious as she hid her face.

Stuns In Underwear To Help Sister Kim

Scroll for the photo. Kendall was indoors and in an unfussy setting as she snapped a quick selfie. The girlfriend to Devin Booker went one-shouldered and chocolate-brown as she modeled the 'Fits Everybody One Shoulder Bralette' in Cocoa ($32) together with the 'Fits Everybody Cheeky String Bikini' in Cocoa ($18). She posted via her stories and to Instagram, where she has over 219 million followers. More after the snap.

Kendall, who gently tugged at the briefs as she gave fans a showoff of her golden tan, has been making business headlines of her own - 818 tequila is now best-selling, although it is receiving accusations Kendall swiped the name from another brand. The star launched her drinks company last year, receiving cultural backlash for the Mexico-crafted tequila-like most Kardashian scandals, though it quickly blew over.

Knows What To Talk About

Kendall was quick to highlight the efforts she's making that might not be visible - this, as she spoke to Jimmy Fallon. The Michael Kors face stated: "At our distillery, which I was just at the other day, we found a way to take the agave waste — the agave fibers and the water waste — and build this sustainable brick that we are donating back to the community of Jalisco." She added:

"Along with saving the planet, it's important for us to be friendly to the community as well."

SKIMS Nets Kim K $1.8 Billion

Kendall's selfie came before Kim made 2022 headlines for seeing her net worth sky-rocket to $1.8 billion, largely thanks to her SKIMS and KKW Beauty brand.

Every Sister's Got A Brand

Kendall was the last of her famous sisters to launch a brand., She joins Kylie Jenner with Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, Kourtney Kardashian with Poosh, plus Khloe Kardashian, who's busy running Good American.

