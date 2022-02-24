Larsa Pippen Impresses In Skintight Prada

Larsa Pippen had her "great legs" turning heads as she posed in skintight Prada and rocking some major attitude on Instagram. The reality star and former BFF to Kim Kardashian tends to shout out Pretty Little Thing as she honors her partnership with the affordable label, but it was designer vibes in 2021 as the 47-year-old shouted out iconic Italian luxury.

Posting for her 3.2 million Instagram followers, Larsa sent out wintry and casual glam while bundled up in a white jacket, but she'd gone skintight in leggings, also wearing mean chunky boots. Check it out below.