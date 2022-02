Tom Brady's retirement left a huge void around the NFL. He dominated the league for two decades straight and put together an unmatchable résumé.

Seven Super Bowl rings, dozens of records, and countless epic moments in which he left fans and rivals in awe alike. Brady's story of beating the odds and becoming the stalwart name in all of football is simply incredible.

That's why even his colleagues and people from the media were so sad to hear the news of his retirement, including Erin Andrews.