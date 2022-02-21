NBA Rumors: LeBron James, Klutch 'Not Happy' With Lakers GM Rob Pelinka

With the 2022 NBA All-Star Game being held in his hometown, James was asked about the chances that he would be returning to Cleveland for the third time. In an interview with Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, James said that the "door's not closed" on the possibility that he would be playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers again before he permanently ends his NBA career. James also expressed his desire to team up with his son Bronny James, who is expected to be part of the 2024 NBA Draft class. James said that he would sign with the team that would draft Bronny.