Anna Kendrick knew how to get fans hitting "like" as she posed bikini-clad while straddling a bicycle on Instagram. The 36-year-old actress made 2021 headlines for jetting out on a luxurious and tropical vacation, one seeing her joined by Pitch Perfect costar Rebel Wilson and getting shared on her social media.

Anna's 19.9 million followers got her in a cute matching skirt look as she rocked a skimpy bikini top, and the caption even threw in some humor. Check it out below.