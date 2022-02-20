Zendaya Flawless In Backless Christian Siriano

In the photo, the brunette is seen shot both from the front and behind. Zendaya had opted for a bustier-style and cream-colored strapless top - it was paired with a long and flowing black skirt boasting feathery cream accents, with more color coming in via a high-heeled pair of red court shoes.

Zendaya showcased her slim and toned back as she posed all red lips, also rocking her dark hair swept back and with a side parting. The actress was shouted out by Sirian's IG, with a caption reading: "In honor of #euphoria tonight just a chic little #zendaya in Siriano moment thank you and goodnight! Love you @luxurylaw."