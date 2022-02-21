Larsa Pippen 'Runs Errands' In Versace

Getty | Ari Perilstein

Health & Lifestyle
Geri Green

Larsa Pippen put on one heck of a fashion show while "running errands" in a glam showoff on Instagram ahead of the New Year. The 47-year-old reality star, who fronts affordable clothing brand Pretty Little Thing, was shouting out the popular label, but there was an add-on as she went #designer on Instagram - this time, with a little Versace.

The former BFF to Kim Kardashian, known for her high-end taste, posted an outdoor shot amid lawns as she mixed up $ and $$$, and fans have been sending the thumbs-up. Check it out below.

The Latest

'Selfishly I Didn't Want Him To Retire Because I Love Covering The GOAT': Erin Andrews On Tom Brady's Retirement

Stephen Curry Makes All Kinds Of History During All-Star Weekend

Kate Beckinsale Voted Most Likely 'To Wear Black Latex'

NBA Rumors: Sixers 'Pretty Heavily Explored' Another Blockbuster Before James Harden Trade

Gabrielle Union In Shirtless Pantsuit Wishes 'A Sucka Would'

Errands Time

Getty | MEGA

Scroll for the photo. Larsa posted for her 3.2 million followers - the figure is slowly, but steadily, rising as the mom of four racks up fans.

The snap showed Pippen in her signature cross-leg pose and standing on a chic stone path - she was backed by greenery and an attractive set of terrace seating. The Chicago-born star went skintight in a white tank top that was a little cropped, pairing her ab-flashing upper with shiny nylon sweatpants, plus a pair of white-soled sneakers. She went glam in statement shades, also rocking a top-knot bun and clutching a chain accent and green-quilted Chanel purse.

Health & Lifestyle

Jennifer Aniston Strikes Gold With Daring Birthday Outfit

By Melissa Iscan

See More Photos Below

The ex to NBA icon Scottie Pippen, this year seeing her divorce finalized, tagged Chanel and Versace, plus Pretty Little Thing. "Errands have me running @prettylittlething," she amusingly wrote for a total 14,000+ likes. Fans left the star heart and fire emoji, with one user writing: "What a beauty." Larsa made 2020 headlines for inking a six-figure deal with PLT, a brand known for its collabs with model Jordyn Woods and rapper Doja Cat.

Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Carolina Herrara Miniskirt

Alexandra Daddario In Alo Yoga Serves Up Poolside Chic

What's The Pay?

Getty | Alberto E. Rodriguez

Larsa may have her deal as an overall one, but she might also be netting profits per post. Experts at Vox have outlined their thoughts on influencer pay, stating:

“Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post! Especially if the content is on Youtube and the influencer is in the gaming industry.”

Plenty More Designer

The fashion queen has since updated in luxury French brand Balmain for a late-night car shot, plus more Chanel and rocking Italian designer Prada. In her latest share, she asked if fans were dog lovers, confirming she is one (and while shouting out PLT).

Read Next

Must Read

Anna Kendrick Loses To Barbie In Staring Contest

How Much Did Miley Cyrus Make From ‘Hannah Montana’?

Alexandra Daddario And Sydney Sweeney Rock Short Shorts While Posing Atop A Massive Tree In Hawaii

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks Shows Off Her Long Legs In Glamorous Metallic Bodysuit

Eva Longoria Flaunts Her Incredible Figure In A One-Shoulder White Swimsuit

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.