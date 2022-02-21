Larsa Pippen 'Runs Errands' In Versace

Larsa Pippen put on one heck of a fashion show while "running errands" in a glam showoff on Instagram ahead of the New Year. The 47-year-old reality star, who fronts affordable clothing brand Pretty Little Thing, was shouting out the popular label, but there was an add-on as she went #designer on Instagram - this time, with a little Versace.

The former BFF to Kim Kardashian, known for her high-end taste, posted an outdoor shot amid lawns as she mixed up $ and $$$, and fans have been sending the thumbs-up. Check it out below.