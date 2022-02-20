The Philadelphia 76ers pulled off one of the biggest trades in the 2021-22 NBA season. Hours before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has successfully reunited with All-Star shooting guard James Harden in Philadelphia by sending the Brooklyn Nets a trade package that included Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two future first-round picks. While it's considered a win-win deal for both teams, some people believe that the trade comes with a huge risk for the Sixers since Harden has a player option in his contract that would allow him to test the free agency market next summer.
NBA Rumors: James Harden, Sixers Reveal Major Plan In 2022 Free Agency
James Opting Out To Help Sixers
However, though he's expected to opt out and become an unrestricted free agent, it's not because he wants to join another team in the 2022 NBA offseason. According to Zach Lowe of ESPN, there's a growing belief around that league that Harden would decline his option to help the Sixers create salary cap space to chase for a "third star" in the upcoming free agency.
"Here’s the conspiracy. This is the one going around the league – that James Harden, to be clear, just debunked – that he’s going to decline his option, re-sign for less money, so that Philadelphia can dump Tobias Harris into somebody’s cap space and open up – if they dump some other people – an almost, almost, almost max slot for a third star. That’s the one that’s going around the league. And the people who say that are like, 'If that happens, some eyebrows at the league office might be raised.'"
Will James Harden Really Give Sixers A Discount?
Given his relationship with Morey, it's not entirely impossible for Harden to give the Sixers a huge discount in the 2022 NBA free agency. "The Beard" has already earned plenty of money from the time he entered the league in 2009. As of now, he must be eyeing to improve his legacy by winning multiple NBA championship titles before he ends his NBA career. It's also worth noting that Harden specifically requested to be traded to the Sixers when he informed Nets GM Sean Marks and owner Joe Tsai about his desire to leave Brooklyn.
How Much Will James Harden Need To Give Up?
In a recent article, Dan Feldman of NBC Sports revealed how much Harden would be needing to give up to help the Sixers land a third star in the 2022 NBA free agency. If the Sixers only unload Tobias Harris, Harden should sacrifice $25-37 million, depending on the experience of the player that they would be targeting this summer. Meanwhile, if the Sixers trim their roster down to just Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Matisse Thybulle, it would only require Harden to give the Sixers a discount in the range of $5-17 million.
Potential Free Agency Target For Sixers
Lowe didn't mention any potential targets for the Sixers in the 2022 NBA free agency, but some of the players who are worth a max contract include Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards, Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls, and Kyrie Irving of the Nets. After how things ended up in Brooklyn, it's less likely that Harden would still be interested in teaming up with Irving in Philadelphia.
Meanwhile, with their ability to excel in an off-ball capacity, both LaVine and Beal would be intriguing backcourt partners for Harden next season. Between the two superstars, Beal has a greater chance of leaving his current team next summer.