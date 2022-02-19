'RHONY' Star Ramona Singer Accused of Diva Behavior in Aspen

Shutterstock | 64736

Entertainment
Lindsay Cronin

Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer is being accused of exhibiting bad behavior in Aspen, Colorado.

The Latest

Paris Hilton In Halter Top Celebrates 'Flower Power'

Kaley Cuoco Is Ready To 'Land This Plane'

An Inside Look Into Simone Biles' Epic Proposal

Erika Jayne In Plunging Top Wants To Know Your 'Friday Plans'

Alexandra Daddario In Alo Miniskirt Now Needs To Learn Tennis

Ramona Singer Was Most Recently Seen on 'RHONY' Season 13

Shutterstock | 673594

Ramona Singer has been accused of bad behavior throughout the years, both on The Real Housewives of New York City and off. So, Radar Online's latest report regarding the Bravo reality star may come as no surprise to some.

After raising questions amid season 13 as she refused to engage in conversations about race with the show's first full-time Black cast member, Eboni K. Williams, and prompting suspicions regarding where she stands on the political spectrum, Singer is being accused of acting like a major diva in Aspen, Colorado.

Entertainment

Rebel Wilson In Unzipped Swimsuit Reignites Thigh Gap Debate

By Triston Brewer

Ramona Singer Was in Aspen With Her Daughter

Shutterstock | 3586184

Earlier this month, Singer and her only child, daughter Avery Singer, 26, ventured from their homes to Aspen, Colorado for a mother-daughter trip to the ski town. Unfortunately, just a short time after their arrival, rumors have begun swirling into the Real Housewives of New York City cast member's alleged antics.

This week, an eyewitness told Radar Online that they came face-to-face with Singer while visiting the Aspen Mountain Ski Resort on Thursday -- and that they didn't have the best experience with her.

Olympian Gymnast Aly Raisman In Bikini Says 'Take Me Back'

Sharon Osbourne Defends Rebel Wilson After Reported Weight Loss Backlash On 'The Talk'

Ramona Singer Cut in Line and Paid in 'Only Hundreds'

Shutterstock | 64736

Upon entering the ticket area of the Aspen Mountain Ski Resort, the eyewitness told the outlet that they allegedly heard Singer speaking loudly.

"She was right behind me and wouldn't slow down, but I beat her to the door," the insider revealed. "Not sure what she said to me, but I recognized her voice instantly."

"She's literally just like you imagine her on the show," they continued. "She's so intense. She's like a bulldozer."

Although the source and Singer exchanged a quick "hello," and Singer even complied with the eyewitness' request to take a selfie, Singer quickly jumped ahead of her in line.

"She skipped me after taking the pic," the insider shared. "Ran ahead, I should say. But I didn't care 'cause it's Ramona."

The source also confirmed that Singer reportedly "paid in only hundreds."

No Word Yet on 'RHONY' Season 14

Shutterstock | 64736

Following a poorly-rated 13th season of The Real Housewives of New York City, rumors swirled in regard to a potential cancelation of the series -- especially after it was confirmed that the season would not be getting a reunion special.

Even now, months after season 13 wrapped in September 2021, Bravo has yet to confirm if and when it will return.

Read Next

Must Read

Nastia Liukin Criticized In Upside-Down Splits

Olympian Lindsey Jacobellis In Bikini With Sandy Beach Bum

Five Times Thylane Blondeau Stunned In Bikini

Lindsey Jacobellis' Fall Ends Her Olympic Dreams, Again

Lea Bouard In Bathing Suit Gives 'Laughing Lesson'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.