'RHONY' Star Ramona Singer Accused of Diva Behavior in Aspen

Upon entering the ticket area of the Aspen Mountain Ski Resort, the eyewitness told the outlet that they allegedly heard Singer speaking loudly.

"She was right behind me and wouldn't slow down, but I beat her to the door," the insider revealed. "Not sure what she said to me, but I recognized her voice instantly."

"She's literally just like you imagine her on the show," they continued. "She's so intense. She's like a bulldozer."

Although the source and Singer exchanged a quick "hello," and Singer even complied with the eyewitness' request to take a selfie, Singer quickly jumped ahead of her in line.

"She skipped me after taking the pic," the insider shared. "Ran ahead, I should say. But I didn't care 'cause it's Ramona."

The source also confirmed that Singer reportedly "paid in only hundreds."