'RHONY' Star Ramona Singer Accused of Diva Behavior in Aspen
Ramona Singer Was Most Recently Seen on 'RHONY' Season 13
Ramona Singer has been accused of bad behavior throughout the years, both on The Real Housewives of New York City and off. So, Radar Online's latest report regarding the Bravo reality star may come as no surprise to some.
After raising questions amid season 13 as she refused to engage in conversations about race with the show's first full-time Black cast member, Eboni K. Williams, and prompting suspicions regarding where she stands on the political spectrum, Singer is being accused of acting like a major diva in Aspen, Colorado.
Ramona Singer Was in Aspen With Her Daughter
Earlier this month, Singer and her only child, daughter Avery Singer, 26, ventured from their homes to Aspen, Colorado for a mother-daughter trip to the ski town. Unfortunately, just a short time after their arrival, rumors have begun swirling into the Real Housewives of New York City cast member's alleged antics.
This week, an eyewitness told Radar Online that they came face-to-face with Singer while visiting the Aspen Mountain Ski Resort on Thursday -- and that they didn't have the best experience with her.
Ramona Singer Cut in Line and Paid in 'Only Hundreds'
Upon entering the ticket area of the Aspen Mountain Ski Resort, the eyewitness told the outlet that they allegedly heard Singer speaking loudly.
"She was right behind me and wouldn't slow down, but I beat her to the door," the insider revealed. "Not sure what she said to me, but I recognized her voice instantly."
"She's literally just like you imagine her on the show," they continued. "She's so intense. She's like a bulldozer."
Although the source and Singer exchanged a quick "hello," and Singer even complied with the eyewitness' request to take a selfie, Singer quickly jumped ahead of her in line.
"She skipped me after taking the pic," the insider shared. "Ran ahead, I should say. But I didn't care 'cause it's Ramona."
The source also confirmed that Singer reportedly "paid in only hundreds."
No Word Yet on 'RHONY' Season 14
Following a poorly-rated 13th season of The Real Housewives of New York City, rumors swirled in regard to a potential cancelation of the series -- especially after it was confirmed that the season would not be getting a reunion special.
Even now, months after season 13 wrapped in September 2021, Bravo has yet to confirm if and when it will return.