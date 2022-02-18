Supply Chain Not To Blame For Inflation, Obama Official Tells 'Dishonest' Biden

The annual inflation rate in the United States accelerated to 7.5 percent in January, hitting a 40-year high.

Economists and other experts have repeatedly expressed concern over this fact, warning that the record-high inflation will continue degrading purchasing power unless the government intervenes.

President Joe Biden has mostly downplayed these concerns, blaming inflation on the coronavirus pandemic and external factors such as supply chain issues.

But do Biden's arguments actually hold water? Not according to one former Obama administration official.