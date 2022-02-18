Gigi And Bella Hadid Bare It All In Versace Campaign

"How are you enjoying the pics from my campaign???? Here are some more behind the scenes with my GORGEOUS @bellahadid and @gigihadid."

As fans enjoy the sneak peeks into the creative process, Donatella continues showering the girls with praise for their work as Versace women. Gigi poses with a crossbody Versace purse featuring the famous Medusa head and a thick gold link chain, and we see more vintage Versace prints as the girls lounge around in their casual wear.

Gigi wore a yellow sweat vest with Versace silk print-lined denim pants, while Bella wore an oversized Blue Versace print sweater, silk print-line denim shorts, and white/gold Versace printed slippers. We see her hug Donatella wearing a Versace silk print-line windbreaker, all from the SS22 collection.