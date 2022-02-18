Gigi And Bella Hadid Bare It All In Versace Campaign

Gigi and Bella Hadid continue their campaign for Versace's SS22 collection, and this time, the sisters pay homage to the Biblical first woman on earth, Eve. They strip to their birthday suits wearing nothing but Versace tote purses and jewelry with full heads of hair. Interestingly, the sisters hold a proverbial [red] apple as a yellow snake (non-poisonous, we hope) slithers around Bella's left leg. In this symbolic ad campaign, Chief Creative Director Donatella Versace calls them her Goddesses as they bare it all.