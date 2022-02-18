Donald Trump Blasts Hillary Clinton, She Hits Back

Special Counsel John Durham's probe into the origins of the FBI's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections has made conservative media focus on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton once again.

In a motion filed last week, Durham appeared to claim that lawyers working for Clinton participated in an attempt to infiltrate then-candidate Donald Trump's campaign and tie Trump to the Kremlin.

Trump described this as the "biggest story of our time," and is now taking aim at Clinton.