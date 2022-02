Lindsey Vonn exposed her real body, cellulite and all, on her Instagram account to encourage others to celebrate body positivity.

The 37-year-old athlete used her platform to voice out an important message for her 2.1 million Instagram followers. She posted a series of photos that showed her in unflattering poses that displayed her stomach folds and butt cellulite. Along with the pics, she wrote a lengthy caption for her fans.

Scroll down to see what she had to say.