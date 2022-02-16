Four Times Kelly Sildaru Killed It In Bikini

Estonian freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru recently made headlines by participating in the Winter Olympics, and according to ERR News, she ended her country's 12-year Winter Olympics medals drought by winning a bronze in the Women's Freeski Slopestyle in Beijing.

Since her participation in the Games, Kelly has not only made her country proud with her performance but she has also won thousands of new fans across the globe — thanks to her gorgeous looks and sense of style.

Aside from her sporting activities, Kelly is also quite social media savvy as she uploads her snaps to Instagram quite often. And while her 110,000 followers love to see her in all sorts of attires, her bikini pictures seem to be particularly popular.

Let's take a look at four of her best bikini looks that she has shared on Instagram.