Four Times Kelly Sildaru Killed It In Bikini

Getty | TOBIAS SCHWARZ

Entertainment
Sarah Haider

Estonian freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru recently made headlines by participating in the Winter Olympics, and according to ERR News, she ended her country's 12-year Winter Olympics medals drought by winning a bronze in the Women's Freeski Slopestyle in Beijing.

Since her participation in the Games, Kelly has not only made her country proud with her performance but she has also won thousands of new fans across the globe — thanks to her gorgeous looks and sense of style.

Aside from her sporting activities, Kelly is also quite social media savvy as she uploads her snaps to Instagram quite often. And while her 110,000 followers love to see her in all sorts of attires, her bikini pictures seem to be particularly popular.

Let's take a look at four of her best bikini looks that she has shared on Instagram.

'California Love'

Wikimedia | Leonprimer

Back in January, kelly uploaded a stunning snapshot to her Instagram page and totally wowed her followers. In the picture, which was captured at Venice Beach in Los Angeles, the 19-year-old athlete could be seen rocking an orange-red two-piece bikini that allowed her to show off her perfectly-sculpted abs.

She posed while resting against a surfboard and slightly bending one of her knees. She looked straight at the camera and flashed her mesmerizing smile.

"California love," she wrote in the caption, followed by two heart emojis.

'Beach Day'

Getty | Clive Rose

In August last year, Kelly took to her Instagram page and treated her fans to yet another stunning snapshot in which she could be seen wearing a printed bikini.

The two-piece bathing suit accentuated her flat stomach and well-toned legs while also allowing her to show off her sun-kissed skin.

To pose for the snap, Kelly sat on a sandy beach, lifted her chin, and closed her eyes. According to the geotag, the pic was captured at the Praia de S.Julião beach in Portugal.

"Beach day," she wrote in the caption of the post.

This particular snapshot amassed more than 13,000 likes.

'Ocean Breeze'

instagram | Kelly Sildaru

During her vacation in Portugal in July 2021, Kelly posted another gorgeous bikini photo on Instagram to send temperatures through the roof.

In this picture, the Estonian skier could be seen rocking a mint-colored bikini. She completed her attire with a white beach cover-up.

To strike a pose, she wore her blond tresses down, ran a finger through them, and turned her gaze away from the camera. Like the previous picture, this one was also captured at the Praia de S.Julião beach.

"Kelly you are beautiful and have a fantastic figure. Be safe!" one of her admirers wrote in the comments section.

"Good morning, Kelly, you are one very beautiful young lady! You look amazing in that bikini. Have a fabulous day," another user commented.

'Last Moments Of Summer'

Getty | Clive Rose

Back in August 2020, the Olympian bade farewell to summer by posing in a brown bikini. Taking to her Instagram page, the 19-year-old athlete uploaded a snapshot that was captured in Les Deux Alpes, a ski resort in France.

To strike a pose, Kelly sat atop a wall, placed a hand on her waist, lifted her chin, and flashed an ear-to-ear smile while looking straight at the camera.

"Last moments of summer," she wrote in the caption.

The picture garnered more than 15,000 likes.

