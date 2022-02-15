'I Wanted This So Bad': Rams' Aaron Donald Says In Tears After Super Bowl Win

The Los Angeles Rams did what not many teams can do. They bounced back after a tough loss in the Super Bowl and went back a couple of years later to finish the job.

Needless to say, none of that would've been possible without Aaron Donald, perhaps the greatest defender of all time and the most dominant pass-rusher of his generation.

Aaron Donald Says He Always Dreamed With That

Donald had the game-winning sack and was all over the field during the second half of the game. He was double and triple-teamed but still managed to make an impact and put pressure on the Bengals' shaky offensive line.

But even for a guy like him, winning the Super Bowl could be overwhelming. That's why he couldn't hold back tears and emotion:

"I wanted this so bad. I dreamed this, man. I dreamed this. And it's like — it's surreal," Donald said after the game, per Sporting News. "Look at this! I feel amazing. I feel amazing. I feel great."

Donald Doesn't Know If He'll Come Back

Donald has now won nearly everything and the rumor has it that he could walk away from the game. When asked about potentially retiring, Donald was non-commital on coming back:

"I’m just on the moment, will enjoy this with my family," Donald told the media, per Bolavip. "I’m going to enjoy this with my teammates and my family for a couple of days, how about that? It’s a blessing.”

Von Miller Warns Donald On 'Addictive' Feeling

That's why Von Miller, who already knew what it was like to win a Super Bowl, warned him of the addictive feeling that comes with holding that Vince Lombardi trophy, implying that he may not want to retire:

“I don’t know, man. He’s done everything you can possibly do,” Von Miller said, as quoted by Yahoo! Sports. “But this feeling here, there’s nothing like it. It’s addictive. Once you feel this — coming to the Super Bowl is one thing. But winning it is different. And we’ll just have to see. He’s done so much. But I’ll tell you, this feeling is great. It just makes you want it more and more and more. But he’s definitely capped off a great career, if he chooses to do that. But this is an addictive feeling and I can’t see him walking away from this.”

Will he come back? We'll see. If not, he's got a sure spot in Canton, Ohio anyway.

