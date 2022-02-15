'I Wanted This So Bad': Rams' Aaron Donald Says In Tears After Super Bowl Win

That's why Von Miller, who already knew what it was like to win a Super Bowl, warned him of the addictive feeling that comes with holding that Vince Lombardi trophy, implying that he may not want to retire:
“I don’t know, man. He’s done everything you can possibly do,” Von Miller said, as quoted by Yahoo! Sports. “But this feeling here, there’s nothing like it. It’s addictive. Once you feel this — coming to the Super Bowl is one thing. But winning it is different. And we’ll just have to see. He’s done so much. But I’ll tell you, this feeling is great. It just makes you want it more and more and more. But he’s definitely capped off a great career, if he chooses to do that. But this is an addictive feeling and I can’t see him walking away from this.”
Will he come back? We'll see. If not, he's got a sure spot in Canton, Ohio anyway.