Jordyn Woods Shows Off Tattoo In Backless Dress

Jordyn Woods applied pressure in her latest Instagram post showing off her back tattoo in a risque dress. The 24-year-old Fashion Nova ambassador cleaned out her closet to make more room for new arrivals from the brand. Since she stepped out of Kylie Jenner's shadow, she's become a hot topic in the fashion and entertainment industry. Also, her relationship with NBA player Karl Towns is one for the books as the couple shows each other PDA.

Serving Body Goals

Jordyn opted for this green turtleneck bodycon dress to flaunt her back tattoo. The choice is a smart one because, from the front, you'd assume the outfit is boring since it covers every part of her body, from her neck down to her knees. When she turns around, though, the story changes because she becomes a dangerously sexy woman in a backless dress! The openwork trails down to her waist, exposing her bare back and a hint of side boobs action. Honestly, it's almost as if Ariana Grande sang Dangerous Woman with her in mind.

Favorite V-Day Looks

Jordyn isn't taking her foot off our necks any time soon as the 24-year-old shares some of her favorite Valentine's looks over the years. The majority of the collection features the curvaceous lady in sexy lingerie. Jordyn wears a baby pink sheer negligee with fancy frills and ribbons in the cover photo while she spots a 6" fuchsia pink peep-toe sandal and matching headband. She sits beside a gold pole suggesting, she might bust a move or two and flex her muscles.

The next slide features a purple hue as she covers her leather bodysuit with faux fur boas styling her hair in a bone straight black weave.

Playboy Jordyn / Power Red Jordyn

Did someone say, Boss? Jordyn demonstrates the cost of being a boss in this leopard print and black-inspired lingerie. Of course, she wears red bottom heels and scintillating fishnet stockings, then completes her look with a blood-red stole.

The 24-year-old stuns in power red wearing a robe lace and silk mesh robe as she crouches by a bouquet of red roses.

Body Art

Jordyn bares it all in this shoot, covering her naked body with her arms and leg through a calculated pose and a fluffy pillow for the parts she couldn't reach. The model imprints VALENTINE on her arm in neon white, which contrasts her arm tattoo written in tiny print.

