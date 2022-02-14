Erika Jayne was rumored to be joining the cast of Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year. But ultimately, it was her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast mate, Teddi Mellencamp, who joined the CBS series.
Here's Why 'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Didn't Appear On 'Celebrity Big Brother'
Why Was Erika Jayne Unable To Participate?
When rumors regarding the third season of Celebrity Big Brother first began swirling earlier this year, both Erika Jayne and Nene Leakes, formerly of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, were mentioned as potential cast members. However, when the series was officially announced weeks ago, it was Teddi Mellencamp, who previously starred alongside Jayne on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, who was confirmed as a cast member.
Andy Cohen Addressed The Issue On His Radio Show
“There is absolutely no truth to Erika appearing on Celebrity Big Brother,” an insider told The Sun last month.
In addition to the source speaking out and shooting down the idea that Jayne would be featured on the CBS reality show, Andy Cohen, the executive producer of the Real Housewives, weighed in on the rumors on an episode of his SiriusXM Radio show, Andy Cohen Live.
"Rumors abounding that Erika Jayne is going to be on the new Celebrity Big Brother... Did you hear that?" Andy asked during the episode of his co-host.
Erika Jayne Isn't Allowed To Do 'RHOBH' And 'Celebrity Big Brother' At The Same Time
"There's a lot of rumors about a lot of Housewives people. She's shooting the [Real Housewives of Beverly Hills] right now everybody, I hate to burst your bubble," Cohen continued.
Then, after his co-host asked, "Can she do both?," Cohen had an emphatic response.
"No! It's a confined living experience," he explained. "You can't be like, 'Oh, I gotta leave.' She's shooting another show."
As the radio show continued, Cohen's co-host said that there was also a rumor claiming Brandi Glanville would be featured on the third season of Celebrity Big Brother.
Brandi Glanville Was Featured On The UK Edition
After the Real Housewives rumors were brought up, Cohen pointed out that Glanville had already been featured on an installment of Celebrity Big Brother years ago.
"Brandi was already on," he explained to his listeners.
Jayne and her cast mates will return to Bravo this spring or summer for the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which wrapped production over the weekend with a cast event at the Encino, California home of Kyle Richards.