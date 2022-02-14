Chanel West Coast Flaunts Killer Abs In Los Angles Rams Jersey

Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
Alexandra Lozovschi

Chanel West Coast was a lucky charm for the Los Angeles Rams this Super Bowl Sunday. The 33-year-old rapper got on Instagram just in time for their big game against the Cincinnati Bengals to show her allegiance to the team, dropping a cute video of herself in her custom Rams jersey.

Posting from her Hollywood Hills home, the L.A. girl gave a shout-out to her favorite team, now the proud Super Bowl LVI victors, winning over quite a few supporters for the Rams.

"Looks like I'm cheering for the Rams to win now," one person said after watching the clip, with several others sharing the sentiment.

Scroll for the video!

The Latest

'It Crushed My Soul': 'RHOSLC' Star Whitney Rose Reacts to Meredith's Comment About Her Dad

NBA Rumors: James Harden 'Pushed' For Joel Embiid Trade During His Time With Rockets

MMA Rumors: Nate Diaz Chose Dustin Poirier Over Conor McGregor For 'Retirement Fight'

Anna Kendrick Loses To Barbie In Staring Contest

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Start Valentine's Early At Super Bowl Music Fest

Serving Lewks

instagram | Chanel West Coast

Serving looks in dark sunglasses with golden frames to match her bling, West Coast showed off her blue-and-yellow Rams jersey while filming herself with her back to a large mirror. Her last name printed in big letters on the back was on display in the reflection, which also gave fans a peek at the denim booty shorts she was wearing.

The view from the front was just as appealing, with the singer flaunting her tight abs in the knotted jersey sporting the number 7. Ornate large hoop earrings and a pair of chains draped over the v-neckline completed her Super Bowl Sunday look.

Check it out below!

Celebrities

Sharon Osbourne Defends Rebel Wilson After Reported Weight Loss Backlash On 'The Talk'

Sharon Osbourne Defends Rebel Wilson After Reported Weight Loss Backlash On 'The Talk'

By Lucille Barilla

'Go Rams!'

Getty | Robin L Marshall

Flashing a big smile at the camera, the Fantasy Factory alum recorded a message for the team, with a "Go @rams" caption further voicing her support.

"Hey, shout-out to the Rams! Thank you for the custom West Coast jersey!" she said in the video, showing off her stiletto nails and gold watch with a peace sign at the end.

Fans were definitely digging the look, flooding the comments section with blue and yellow hearts to show their appreciation. "West Coast is the Best Coast🔥🔥 Cute AF😍😍😍," the L.A. native was told, while another person quipped: ”You are hotter than the weather at the SUPER BOWL, bb!”

Also chiming in was her gal pal Margie Plus, whom fans got a chance to see in West Coast's workout series on YouTube. The singer commented three heart-eyes emoji, with the Ridiculousness co-star returning the love in a kissy reply.

Kendall Jenner In Bikini 'Appreciates Jelly'

Here's Why Carrie Underwood Rarely Posts Photos Of Her Kids

Bonus Photos!

Instagram Stories | Chanel West Coast

Continuing the showcase in her Instagram Stories, the "Eazy" songstress delivered a mirror selfie of the full outfit, complete with bare legs and blue-and-white sneakers on her feet. Rocking waist-long extensions with an ombre finish, she cocked her hip and flaunted her sculpted pins, serving yet another look at her flat tummy.

In the background, fans caught a glimpse of MTV star's walk-in closet, with a posh light-gray divan sofa in a corner offsetting her colorful wig and sneakers collection.

Jeeter Bowl Fun

instagramStories | Chanel West Coast

West Coast followed up with more bonus photos that showed her rocking the look at the Jeeter Bowl party. Posing with model Dom Fenison close to the big screen, she finished off the ensemble with a Chanel bag slung over her shoulder, its chain handle complementing her layered necklace.

Footage from the Super Bowl viewing party added to her Instagram Stories gave fans a taste of the wild atmosphere, showing the America's Sweetheart artist having a great time as she smoked cigars and rapped along to Dr. Dre and Eminem during the half-time show.

Read Next

Must Read

Jennifer Aniston Is All Legs In Yoga Pose

Brooke Ence Powers Through Intense Core-Focused Workout In Black Sports Bra And Leggings

Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman Shares Video Of Actor Chris Evans Cuddling Her Dog

Anna Kendrick Loses To Barbie In Contest

Jennifer Aniston's Rise To Fame

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.