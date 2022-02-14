Chanel West Coast Flaunts Killer Abs In Los Angles Rams Jersey

Chanel West Coast was a lucky charm for the Los Angeles Rams this Super Bowl Sunday. The 33-year-old rapper got on Instagram just in time for their big game against the Cincinnati Bengals to show her allegiance to the team, dropping a cute video of herself in her custom Rams jersey.

Posting from her Hollywood Hills home, the L.A. girl gave a shout-out to her favorite team, now the proud Super Bowl LVI victors, winning over quite a few supporters for the Rams.

"Looks like I'm cheering for the Rams to win now," one person said after watching the clip, with several others sharing the sentiment.

