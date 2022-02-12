Brock Lesnar Vs Bobby Lashley Booked For Madison Square Garden Show

WWE Live shows from Madison Square Garden have typically been well-attended and profitable events for the company. This year's post-Christmas show on December 26th, however, was the most scarcely attended MSG show in many years, however. WWE sold less than 6000 tickets for the event.

WWE has planned another show at MSG for March 5th, 2022, and is doing everything they can to sell more tickets to the show. To that end, both Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey are booked. Rousey is scheduled to do multiple house shows in the build-up to WrestleMania but Brock Lesnar is hardly ever booked on such events.

