NBA Rumors: Lakers Discussed Trading Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker & Draft Pick For John Wall & Christian Wood

Many Lakers' fans were disappointed with the team's failure to make major roster upgrades before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. However, in a recent interview with Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka revealed that they tried engaging in trade discussions but haven't found anything that would help them improve short-term and long-term.

"We were aggressive in a lot of conversations trying to improve this team," Pelinka said. "We always want to put this team in the best position to win a championship, but ultimately didn't find a deal that had net positive effect for sort of the short-term success of the team and the long-term. And those are both things we consider."